Millie Bobby Brown Might Get Her Own 'Stranger Things' Spin-Off Series

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos offers a cryptic remark by referring to the hit sci-fi series as 'a franchise being born' when speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix bosses are trying to dream up a "Stranger Things" spin-off for Millie Bobby Brown's telekinetic character, Eleven.

Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, September 29, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos referred to the hit sci-fi series as "a franchise being born," and revealed there has been talk about giving Brown her own series, according to Deadline.

All three seasons of "Stranger Things" feature in the top 10 of the streaming site's recently released rankings of the most popular streamed series and films, and a new teaser for the show's fourth season, scheduled to debut in 2022, sent fans into overdrive when it dropped at Netflix's Tudum fan event over the weekend (September 25 to 26).

Co-showrunner Ross Duffer told the Hollywood Reporter in May, "Season Four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

British actress Brown also stars in another budding Netflix franchise as Sherlock Holmes' resourceful little sister, Enola. The first "Enola Holmes" movie launched last year (2020) and the actress will be reprising the role in an upcoming sequel.

About her return to the sequel, Brown previously stated, "I can't wait to collaborate again with my 'Enola Holmes' family." She added in an interview with Variety. "Enola holds a special place in my heart - she's strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"