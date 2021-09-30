Lil Baby's Ex Jayda Raves About Having 'Best Birthday' Ever Despite Gun Possession Arrest in Jamaica

Instagram Celebrity

Jayda Cheaves and a member of her entourage called Gregory Wright plead guilty to two counts of illegal gun possession and are required to pay over $5,000 in fines.

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby's ex has found a silver lining in her latest legal trouble. Claiming that she "learned [her] lesson" following her gun possession arrest in Jamaica, Jayda Cheaves gushed about having the "best birthday" ever.

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 29, the entrepreneur first wrote, "Thank you for all your concerns." She then added, "We are good and out of court! It was and honest mistake and believe me when I say I learned my lesson. I had a ball out here [Jamaican flag emoji] best birthday ever."

Jayda, who has been in Jamaica to celebrate her 24th birthday, was arrested along with a member of her entourage called Gregory Wright. They were taken into custody after they "were found to have been in possession of two 9mm pistols" while preparing to leave the island around 1:20 P.M. on Monday.

"They reportedly brought the firearms into the country on their private jet when coming into Jamaica," a source told Dancehall Mag at that time. "These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica."

After the news about her arrest made media headlines, Jayda took to Instagram Story to assure her fans that she was in a good condition. "ACT NORMAL," she pointed out, before adding, "I'm good for now y'all."

The two later made a court appearance on Wednesday. After pleading guilty to two counts of illegal gun possession, they were required to pay $800,000 in fines, which totals just over $5,000 in American currency, to avoid jail time.

Arrest aside, Jayda was showered with love from her closed ones on her latest milestone. Among those who offered a tribute to her was her baby daddy Lil Baby. Sharing a picture of her on his Instagram Story, the "Drip Too Hard" rapper wrote, "Happy Birthday Ms. Jayda Cheaves!! Prada u!! Turn Up!! Stay on these b***hes necks!! They can't f**k with youuuu!!" He then added at the bottom of the post, "I love u 4 life n wish you many more blessings."