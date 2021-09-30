 
 

Lil Baby's Ex Jayda Raves About Having 'Best Birthday' Ever Despite Gun Possession Arrest in Jamaica

Lil Baby's Ex Jayda Raves About Having 'Best Birthday' Ever Despite Gun Possession Arrest in Jamaica
Instagram
Celebrity

Jayda Cheaves and a member of her entourage called Gregory Wright plead guilty to two counts of illegal gun possession and are required to pay over $5,000 in fines.

  • Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby's ex has found a silver lining in her latest legal trouble. Claiming that she "learned [her] lesson" following her gun possession arrest in Jamaica, Jayda Cheaves gushed about having the "best birthday" ever.

Making use of Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 29, the entrepreneur first wrote, "Thank you for all your concerns." She then added, "We are good and out of court! It was and honest mistake and believe me when I say I learned my lesson. I had a ball out here [Jamaican flag emoji] best birthday ever."

Jayda, who has been in Jamaica to celebrate her 24th birthday, was arrested along with a member of her entourage called Gregory Wright. They were taken into custody after they "were found to have been in possession of two 9mm pistols" while preparing to leave the island around 1:20 P.M. on Monday.

  See also...

"They reportedly brought the firearms into the country on their private jet when coming into Jamaica," a source told Dancehall Mag at that time. "These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica."

After the news about her arrest made media headlines, Jayda took to Instagram Story to assure her fans that she was in a good condition. "ACT NORMAL," she pointed out, before adding, "I'm good for now y'all."

The two later made a court appearance on Wednesday. After pleading guilty to two counts of illegal gun possession, they were required to pay $800,000 in fines, which totals just over $5,000 in American currency, to avoid jail time.

Arrest aside, Jayda was showered with love from her closed ones on her latest milestone. Among those who offered a tribute to her was her baby daddy Lil Baby. Sharing a picture of her on his Instagram Story, the "Drip Too Hard" rapper wrote, "Happy Birthday Ms. Jayda Cheaves!! Prada u!! Turn Up!! Stay on these b***hes necks!! They can't f**k with youuuu!!" He then added at the bottom of the post, "I love u 4 life n wish you many more blessings."

You can share this post!

Internet Reacts to Ellen Pompeo Arguing With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Caught Having Coffee Date in New York City
Related Posts
Lil Baby Upset as Fans Only Throw Two Bras at Him During Concert

Lil Baby Upset as Fans Only Throw Two Bras at Him During Concert

Lil Baby Enraged After Buying Fake Patek Philippe Watch

Lil Baby Enraged After Buying Fake Patek Philippe Watch

Jackboy and Lil Baby Team Up to Build Hospital in Haiti After Devastating Earthquake

Jackboy and Lil Baby Team Up to Build Hospital in Haiti After Devastating Earthquake

Ten Stars Who Give Back During COVID-19 Pandemic

Ten Stars Who Give Back During COVID-19 Pandemic

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Rick Ross to Pay Baby Mama $11,000 in Monthly Child Support

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Jamie Foxx Caught Holding Hands With Mystery Woman During Night Out

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyrese Gibson Posts Naked Video of GF Zelie Timothy in Apparent Breakup Announcement

Tyra Banks Trending on Twitter Over Her Bizarre 'DWTS' Outfit

Tyra Banks Trending on Twitter Over Her Bizarre 'DWTS' Outfit

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Ne-Yo Says He's Happy for Ex Monyetta Shaw's Engagement to Her Boyfriend

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72

Singer Barry Ryan Dies at 72