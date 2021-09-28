BTS 'Excited' to Hold First Stadium Concert Since COVID-19 Pandemic in Los Angeles

Twitter Music

Ahead of the 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' live concert, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the famed K-Pop group will also hold a virtual concert on October 24.

Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) couldn't wait to greet their fans in person. On Monday, September 27, the famed K-pop group said they're "excited" to announce that they will hold their first stadium concert since the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles.

In a video shared on YouTube, RM, the leader of the group, stated, "Hey ARMY, we are so excited to announce that later this year, 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' will be held in L.A.!" Jungkook then chimed in Korean, "We've been itching to tell you. I hope this news will make ARMY glad."

"We will hold a total of 4 concerts on November 27 and 28 on December 1 and 2. We've prepared them just for you, ARMY," Jimin added. Suga then explained, "The concerts will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Please refer to Ticketmaster for details."

"The time for us to dance together without permission is nearing. Let's have a fun time together," Jin noted, before J-Hope continued, "We're working hard to compensate you for you long wait. So please look forward to it." V then concluded the announcement by saying, "We purple you ARMY, see you very soon!"

The in-person concert will mark BTS' first live show since the "2019 BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final" in Seoul, Korea. As for the October livestream, it follows the group's "BTS Map of the Soul On:e" event from October 2020.

Promoter Live Nation reported that VIP Ticket purchasers of 2020's "Map of the Soul Tour - North America" will get first access to presale tickets on October 5. All other ticket purchasers of the "Map of the Soul Tour – North America" will get presale access on the next day. Meanwhile, members of BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership will get access to the exclusive presale on October 7 while other fans will be able to register for Verified Fan presales.