 
 

Coldplay and BTS Release New Joint Single 'My Universe'

Music

The collaborative track, which hit streaming services on Friday, September 24, serves as the second single from Coldplay's forthcoming album 'Music of the Spheres'.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coldplay's new collaboration project with BTS (Bangtan Boys) has arrived. More than a week after teasing "My Universe" on their social media accounts, the British rock band finally released the track on Friday, September 24.

"My Universe", which was produced by Swedish record producer Max Martin, features both English and Korean lyrics. In the track, the groups sing about prioritizing love over differences. "And they said that we can't be together because/ Because/ We come from different sides," they sing.

"You, you are/ My universe/ And I just want to put you first," vocalist Chris Martin harmonizes the uplifting chorus with the K-pop boy band. "And you, you are/ My Universe/ And you make my heart light up inside."

Coldplay teased the joint single more than a week ago. At that time, the band announced on Instagram, "#ColdplayXBTS #MyUniverse, the new single, September 24th." A few days later, they unleashed a video of Chris and BTS recording the new song.

"My Universe" serves as the second single from Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" following "Higher Power". The forthcoming album, which is the follow-up to their 2019 double album "Everyday Life", is set to be released on October 15.

Chris Martin and BTS were previously featured together in a special episode of the YouTube Originals series "Released". During their appearance, the Korean group talked about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for "Permission to Dance" and how they felt about the impact they have on fans.

In other news, BTS was in New York earlier this week where they met their "Butter" Remix collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion. They flew to the United States as South Korea's "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture" at the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

At the event, BTS performed their hit "Permission to Dance". They also advocated for COVID-19 vaccinations in addition to raising awareness on "global agendas, such as sustainable development, to our future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world."

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

Chris Martin Forced to Abandon Plans to Use Emoji for New Coldplay Song Titles

Coldplay Kick Off 2021 Brit Awards With Electrifying Performance

Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album

The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death
Kings of Leon Cancel Tour Dates as Followill Brothers Rush Home to Be With Dying Mom

The Weeknd Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Song 'Call Out My Name'

Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson Slams Anti-Vaxxers After He's Booed at Music Festival

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Dethrones Drake for Fifth Week Atop Billboard Hot 100

Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

Harry Styles Wins His First Ivor Novello Award

Bjork Unveils New Dates for Orkestral Shows Delayed by COVID Pandemic

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

Liam Payne Has Talked to Louis Tomlinson About One Direction Reunion

Duran Duran Clashed as They're 'Stressed Out' During Making of Lockdown Album

The Fugees Reuniting for World Tour to Mark 25th Anniversary of Hit Album 'The Score'

Garth Brooks Trades Stadium Concerts With Dive Bar Shows Amid COVID Crisis

