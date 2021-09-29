 
 

Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker makes a show-stopping entrance in an elaborate red dress with large feathered accessories when attending a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B made sure all eyes were on her when she finally made her red carpet return after giving birth. Showing her impressive bounceback body for the first time since welcoming her second child with Offset, the rapper turned heads in an over-the-top dress at a Paris Fashion Week event.

The Brooklyn femcee made a show-stopping entrance when attending Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs on Wednesday, September 28. She stepped out in a red Mugler gown covered in sequins.

It also featured a bustier covered in crystals and an extravagant cape flanked by red feathers. Dubbing her style "MUGLER MAMI" when posting her photos on Instagram, the 28-year-old completed her look with red necklace while sporting perfectly-coiffed blonde hair.

  See also...

Later on the same day, Cardi showed a different look when attending another Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler. She sported a curve-hugging black dress with a see-through floor-length skirt paired with black platform heels.

"Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris!" she captioned her photos from the event. "Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I'm mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!"

Paris Fashion Week marks Cardi's first official public appearance after she gave birth to a son, her second child with Offset, in early September. She shared the news by posting a picture of her and her husband in the hospital as she held the newborn baby. "9/4/21," she simply captioned the shot without revealing the baby's name.

Cardi and Offset, who secretly married in September 2017, welcomed their first child, a 3-year-old daughter named Kulture, in July 2018. The Migos star is also a father to three other children from previous relationships.

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Recap: The Fourth Blind Auditions Allows Coaches to Get More Singers for Their Teams

George W. Bush's Daughter Barbara Gives Birth to 'Healthy and Adorable' First Child
Related Posts
Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

Cardi B and Husband Offset Welcome Baby Boy

Cardi B and Husband Offset Welcome Baby Boy

Cardi B Irritates 6ix9ine's GF Jade After Insinuating She Lied in Club Brawl Case

Cardi B Irritates 6ix9ine's GF Jade After Insinuating She Lied in Club Brawl Case

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo

Taylor Swift Attended Lena Dunham's Secret London Wedding Solo