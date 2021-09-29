Cardi B Flaunts Post-Baby Body on First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth

Instagram Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker makes a show-stopping entrance in an elaborate red dress with large feathered accessories when attending a Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B made sure all eyes were on her when she finally made her red carpet return after giving birth. Showing her impressive bounceback body for the first time since welcoming her second child with Offset, the rapper turned heads in an over-the-top dress at a Paris Fashion Week event.

The Brooklyn femcee made a show-stopping entrance when attending Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs on Wednesday, September 28. She stepped out in a red Mugler gown covered in sequins.

It also featured a bustier covered in crystals and an extravagant cape flanked by red feathers. Dubbing her style "MUGLER MAMI" when posting her photos on Instagram, the 28-year-old completed her look with red necklace while sporting perfectly-coiffed blonde hair.

Later on the same day, Cardi showed a different look when attending another Paris Fashion Week event for Thierry Mugler. She sported a curve-hugging black dress with a see-through floor-length skirt paired with black platform heels.

"Thank you @manfredthierrymugler for including me in such a historical night, the opening of your exhibit in Paris!" she captioned her photos from the event. "Truly one of my favorite creative minds in the WORLD! I'm mind blown looking at your collections from over the years. A true Genius!"

Paris Fashion Week marks Cardi's first official public appearance after she gave birth to a son, her second child with Offset, in early September. She shared the news by posting a picture of her and her husband in the hospital as she held the newborn baby. "9/4/21," she simply captioned the shot without revealing the baby's name.

Cardi and Offset, who secretly married in September 2017, welcomed their first child, a 3-year-old daughter named Kulture, in July 2018. The Migos star is also a father to three other children from previous relationships.