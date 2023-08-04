 

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles
The Queens of the Stone Age lead vocalist scoffs at fellow artists who feel burdened by their hit singles and refuse to play their popular tracks at their concerts.

AceShowbiz - Josh Homme finds it "a little c****" when bands refuse to play their most popular songs live. The Queens of the Stone Age frontman loathes musicians who act as if the songs that made their careers are a burden and he believes they owe it to the fans to play the classics as well as new material.

"I understand that I'm always going to play 'No One Knows' because I still like playing that song and that's something that it's an agreement with the audience. I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go," he said to the "Tuna on Toast With Stryker" podcast.

"When there's bands that don't want to play their big song or their big songs, I always think it's a little c**** to do that. Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction."

Homme believes part of the reason for not playing the hits is because some bands struggle with their success. He explained, "In the years of doing this, I've seen a lot of artists… sort of get angry at their own music for doing well. Having fans is a cool thing. And they want stuff. And when it comes to playing the stuff that they want, I feel like that's why this is happening, right?"

"You guys are all here because you want to hear some stuff and also have no idea what's going to happen. And you need to have that basic food group in order for me to surprise you, too. Surprise requires knowing some constants are going to happen. So I don't sweat stuff like that."

