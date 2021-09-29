 
 

Britney Spears' Lawyer Labels Jamie 'Alcoholic and Gambling Addict' Over Conservator Objection

Britney Spears' Lawyer Labels Jamie 'Alcoholic and Gambling Addict' Over Conservator Objection
After the 'Toxic' hitmaker's faher made it clear he was not a fan of 'unqualified' John Zabel, Mathew Rosengart points out in new court papers that the former has a domestic violence restraining order.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has fired back at the pop star's father after he criticized the man chosen to replace him as her conservator.

The top attorney and Britney handpicked public accountant John Zabel to oversee the "Gimme More" singer's affairs when her father finally steps down as her conservator after 13 years, and Jamie Spears made it clear he wasn't a fan, suggesting the new guy was "unqualified" to manage Britney's estimated $60 million (£44.3 million) fortune.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, September 28, Mathew argued John is a "highly esteemed, nationally recognized, award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust."

The attorney also got in several digs against Jamie, saying Zabel's qualifications are "in stark contrast to Mr. Spears, a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a domestic violence restraining order currently in effect against him."

The domestic violence incident Rosengart refers to involves Britney's sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden, who had a "physical altercation" with their grandfather in September 2019.

Rosengart also alleged that Jamie's accusations were made only "to avoid suspension [which] is self-evident and self-serving" and that the star's father is trying "to escape justice and accountability."

He further suggested Britney's father may be reluctant to turn over possibly incriminating documents to the accountant.

He added, "He knows that when he is suspended he must turn over the conservatorship files, including purported attorney-client privileged documents [communications with his lawyers], to the new temporary conservator."

Although Jamie has pledged to step down as conservator when the time is right, Mathew is pushing for his immediate removal from his position at a hearing on Wednesday.

