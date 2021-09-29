 
 

Mila Kunis Defends Controversial Hygiene Habits

Mila Kunis Defends Controversial Hygiene Habits
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Ted' actress insists she showers and intends to bathe her children every day after stirring up controversy with her remarks about her family's hygiene habits.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mila Kunis has defended her stance on bathing.

The actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher caused a stir when they opened up on the bathing habits of both themselves and their kids, admitting they do so when they look physically grubby, which led to other celebrities revealing how regularly they shower or wash their hair.

Appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday (28Sep21), Mila said, "It was on Dax (Shepard's) podcast and we were doing press…"

"Somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits and then we started talking about how we all don't bathe our children very often, and/or ourselves. Like, I shower every day, but I don't wash my hair every day. I don't find that to be a necessity."

She added that she intends to "bathe (her) children" every day as she laughed off the controversy and explained the original conversation.

"My intent every day is to bathe my children," she said. "I wake up every day and I'm like, 'Today I'm going to shower my kids.' "

  See also...

She joked that the "whole story has taken such a turn," with plenty of other celebrities weighing in, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who revealed he showers four times a day.

"Apparently The Rock showers, so congratulations The Rock, you shower," she quipped.

Mila was keen to point out that she does shower, with Ellen suggesting "it's mainly the kids (that) don't really shower."

The actress said, "The kids, there's a body of water that they touch, just about every day. Almost every day. Sometimes it's a pool, sometimes it's a sprinkler. It just depends… it's COVID."

"It was like, who showers? We don't leave the house. Who cares?"

And the "Ted" star joked she hasn't really made the situation any better by responding to the drama.

"I don't think I made the story any better right now. I feel like it's going to take a whole other turn," she laughed.

You can share this post!

Actress Jean Hale Passes Away at 82

The Kid LAROI Finds New Manager After Splitting From Scooter Braun
Related Posts
Mila Kunis Supports Daughter's Space Chef Dreams but Bans Husband From Traveling to Space

Mila Kunis Supports Daughter's Space Chef Dreams but Bans Husband From Traveling to Space

Mila Kunis Calls Herself Selfish for Making Ashton Kutcher Give Up on Space Ticket

Mila Kunis Calls Herself Selfish for Making Ashton Kutcher Give Up on Space Ticket

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Never Bathe Their Kids Unless They 'See Dirt on Them'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Never Bathe Their Kids Unless They 'See Dirt on Them'

Mila Kunis Admits to Waiting in Line for Hours to Get COVID Vaccine

Mila Kunis Admits to Waiting in Line for Hours to Get COVID Vaccine

Most Read
R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict
Celebrity

R. Kelly's Twitter Account Disappears After He Posted Brazen Message Following Guilty Verdict

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Kelly Price Insists She 'Died' From COVID-19 After Her Controversial Disappearance

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter Finds Lead to Brian Laundrie's Possible Whereabouts, Alerts Police

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Welcomes Eighth Child While in Jail, Fans Acknowledge Their Resemblance

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Gabby Petito's Parents Deliver Emotional Eulogies as YouTuber Is Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital