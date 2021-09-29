 
 

The Kid LAROI Finds New Manager After Splitting From Scooter Braun

Instagram/WENN/Patricia Schlein
The 'Stay' hitmaker has found a new manager after parting ways with Scooter Braun whose clients include A-list stars like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande.

  • Sep 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI is no longer managed by Scooter Braun.

The "Stay" hitmaker - who released the mega-hit with another of the talent agent's clients, Justin Bieber - has amicably ended his contract with Scooter's SB Projects, Billboard reports.

LAROI - whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard - will now be represented by Adam Leber at Rebel Management.

Meanwhile, the star recently revealed he started working with Justin after the superstar slid into his DMs.

The music star - who also collaborated with the singer on the track "Unstable" - admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him, but was thrilled when the "Peaches" hitmaker reached out to him via Instagram.

He said, "I actually never asked him how he found my s**t. He just DM'd me one day on Instagram and was just like, 'You got the sauce', and I responded back and was like, 'Yo, what's up? I'm a big fan'. He liked my message and that was it from there."

"Two months later he DM'd me again and was like, 'Hey, what's your number? I think I have the right song for us. Let me send it to you.' He sent Unstable to me and I was like, 'This s**t's crazy', went and wrote the verse, sent it back, and that was that."

Laroi and Bieber's collaboration "Stay" currently rules Billboard Hot 100. It marked their sixth week at the top spot of the all-genre singles chart.

