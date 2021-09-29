Katie Price Admitted to Hospital After Alleged Drunken Car Crash

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant has been hospitalized as she is facing charges for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her vehicle.

AceShowbiz - British model and TV personality Katie Price has been hospitalised following a car crash in Sussex, England, and now could face jail time for allegedly driving while under the influence.

The star, who is currently banned from driving, rolled her BMW in the early hours of Tuesday morning (28Sep21), The Sun newspaper reports.

Katie was arrested at the scene and could face time behind bars if she is charged and found guilty of being over the limit behind the wheel.

A source explained, "Katie rolled her car and was in a bad way when police arrived. She's in hospital now and everyone is desperately worried about her and why she was driving."

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Sussex Police said, "Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday. A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over."

Paramedics, who were called to the scene of the accident, transported Price to the hospital.

A South East Ambulance Service spokesman said, "One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital."

Prior to the crash, Katie revealed she was finding it tough to visit her 19-year-old son Harvey - who is battling Prader-Willi Syndrome, autism, diabetes, and partial blindness - because of her driving ban.

Harvey is currently staying at a residential college in Cheltenham, England.

On Monday - the day before the crash - Katie told "Good Morning Britain" she had been abiding by her driving ban, adding, "I don't get my licence back until December."