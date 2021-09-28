 
 

Chelsea Handler Unleashes PDA-Filled Pics With Jo Koy While Making Their Romance Instagram Official

Chelsea Handler Unleashes PDA-Filled Pics With Jo Koy While Making Their Romance Instagram Official
Instagram
Celebrity

When going public with her romance with the stand-up comedian, the former 'Chelsea' star takes an opportunity to promote her 2021 tour 'Vaccinated and Horny'.

  • Sep 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler no longer keeps her romance with Jo Koy a secret. Nearly a month after she sparked romance rumors with the stand-up comedian, the "Chelsea" alum made their relationship Instagram official by posting some PDA-filled pictures.

One of the photos shared on Monday, September 27 saw the 46-year-old holding her beau from behind. A second snap, meanwhile, captured the lovebirds kissing passionately during a night out. She captioned the post, "He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together. #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny. All coming to a city near you!"

The post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was Katie Couric who simply commented, "Love!" Sara Foster gushed, "I have an unhealthy obsession with this couple." Sarah Silverman then exclaimed, "Woo Hoo IG offish!!

Hours later, Chelsea announced on Twitter that she intends to take her relationship with Jo to the next level. "After careful consideration I have decided to be in a committed relationship. Please respect my privacy while I have one of the best times of my life," she tweeted while retweeting an article about their romance.

  See also...

This arrived just one week after Chelsea revealed that she's in a relationship. On September 20, the comedienne let out a picture of herself watching the sunset in Mallorca, Spain. Alongside the image, she declared that she's "finally in love" despite not naming the guy she was in love with.

Chelsea captioned the post, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

Chelsea was linked romantically to Jo after they were spotted packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 31. When TMZ asked Jo about their outing, he said, "How beautiful did she look that day? Me and Chelsea, she's amazing."

"I've known Chelsea for a long, long time I mean a long time, like years ago and we've always been great friends," the funnyman further explained when asked about their possible romance. "We, uh, I don't know how to answer [whether we're dating]."

Jo was previously married to Angie King, with whom he shares 18-year-old son Joseph J. Herbert Jr. Chelsea, meanwhile, was previously linked romantically to chef Bobby Flay, hotelier Andre Balazs, rapper 50 Cent, TV exec Ted Harbert and comedian David Alan Grier.

You can share this post!

YouTube Star Mel Thompson's Husband Shares Regret Over Her Death: 'I Wish I Had Her Back'

Diddy Calls Joie Chavis 'Queen' on Her Birthday After Bow Wow Confirmed Their Romance
Related Posts
Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Remains 'Steadfast' in Her Decision Not to Have Children

Chelsea Handler Remains 'Steadfast' in Her Decision Not to Have Children

Chelsea Handler Suffers Torn Meniscus and Broken Toes After Latest Ski Accident

Chelsea Handler Suffers Torn Meniscus and Broken Toes After Latest Ski Accident

Chelsea Handler Recalls Attending Jeffrey Epstein's 'Ridiculous Dinner Party'

Chelsea Handler Recalls Attending Jeffrey Epstein's 'Ridiculous Dinner Party'

Most Read
Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started
Celebrity

Prince William and Kate Middleton Treat Harry and Meghan Markle Badly Even Before Royal Feud Started

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Royce Da 5'9 Pokes Fun at Donald Trump After He Failed to Name Favorite Bible Verse

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Cardi B Receives Apology Note From King Yella After He Lied About Sleeping With Her

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Staff at Arizona Hospital

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Newly Engaged Kate Hudson Thinks Her Wedding Might End Up Being Kind of Big

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search to Capture Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Alive

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Diplo Grateful to Be Alive After Private Jet's Door Broke Mid-Flight

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Channing Tatum Continues to Encourage Daughter to Be Herself With Second Children's Book

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Britney's Phone Cloned and Monitored as Conservators Freaked Out Over Her Request for New Gadget

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Herself After Being Mocked Over Nike Ad

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

R. Kelly Mocked as His Alleged Current Net Worth Is Negative $2 Million

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post

Doutzen Kroes Defends Herself After Facing Backlash Over Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Post