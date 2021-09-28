Chelsea Handler Unleashes PDA-Filled Pics With Jo Koy While Making Their Romance Instagram Official

Instagram Celebrity

When going public with her romance with the stand-up comedian, the former 'Chelsea' star takes an opportunity to promote her 2021 tour 'Vaccinated and Horny'.

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler no longer keeps her romance with Jo Koy a secret. Nearly a month after she sparked romance rumors with the stand-up comedian, the "Chelsea" alum made their relationship Instagram official by posting some PDA-filled pictures.

One of the photos shared on Monday, September 27 saw the 46-year-old holding her beau from behind. A second snap, meanwhile, captured the lovebirds kissing passionately during a night out. She captioned the post, "He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together. #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny. All coming to a city near you!"

The post was met with positive feedback from many. One in particular was Katie Couric who simply commented, "Love!" Sara Foster gushed, "I have an unhealthy obsession with this couple." Sarah Silverman then exclaimed, "Woo Hoo IG offish!!

Hours later, Chelsea announced on Twitter that she intends to take her relationship with Jo to the next level. "After careful consideration I have decided to be in a committed relationship. Please respect my privacy while I have one of the best times of my life," she tweeted while retweeting an article about their romance.

This arrived just one week after Chelsea revealed that she's in a relationship. On September 20, the comedienne let out a picture of herself watching the sunset in Mallorca, Spain. Alongside the image, she declared that she's "finally in love" despite not naming the guy she was in love with.

Chelsea captioned the post, "Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I'm finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff."

Chelsea was linked romantically to Jo after they were spotted packing on some PDAs at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 31. When TMZ asked Jo about their outing, he said, "How beautiful did she look that day? Me and Chelsea, she's amazing."

"I've known Chelsea for a long, long time I mean a long time, like years ago and we've always been great friends," the funnyman further explained when asked about their possible romance. "We, uh, I don't know how to answer [whether we're dating]."

Jo was previously married to Angie King, with whom he shares 18-year-old son Joseph J. Herbert Jr. Chelsea, meanwhile, was previously linked romantically to chef Bobby Flay, hotelier Andre Balazs, rapper 50 Cent, TV exec Ted Harbert and comedian David Alan Grier.