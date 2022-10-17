 

Matt Goss in Tears as He's Voted Off 'Strictly Come Dancing'

The 54-year-old Bros singer and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova become the third contestant who had to leave the dancing competition after being voted off.

AceShowbiz - Sadly, Matt Goss has to say goodbye. The Bros singer, along with his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova, became the third contestant who had to leave "Strictly Come Dancing" as he's been voted off.

The couple found themselves in the bottom two alongside Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima this weekend and after repeating their Jive to Sir Paul McCartney's "All Shook Up", all four judges opted to send them home after finding their competitors' Samba more impressive.

Craig Revel Horwood said, "I think both couples went up a major notch, I mean Matt you went fantastically mad in that, I loved it, and Kym you were really great in that. But the couple I would like to save is Kym and Graziano."

Motsi Mabuse then confirmed she would save the same couple "from that dance off only," as did Anton Du Beke, though he had praise for both couples.

Anton said, "I would just like to say you should both be thrilled with the way you performed in the dance off, it's the most high pressured of situations." He added, "Matt - that's your best performance of the whole series, you should be really proud of yourself. But the couple with the higher technical ability, I think for me, going through is Kym and Graziano."

Head judge Shirley Ballas then confirmed she would have saved the same couple if the vote had got that far.

Matt hailed his time on the show an "extraordinary experience" and thanked the judges for their feedback. He emotionally said, "It's an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candor, you've helped me in many ways, my posture - Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honored to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys."

Nadiya praised her partner as a "real gentleman." She said, "First I'm so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are. Not many people know you and you're a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman."

