Kanye West Leaves Fans Confused With Pics of Son Saint's Broken Arm

Instagram Celebrity

After the 'Hurricane' spitter posts gnarly X-ray photos of his son's broken arm, many are led into thinking that the pictures were from the rapper's accident years ago.

Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has given away more details of his son Saint's recent unfortunate accident. After his estranged wife Kim Kardashian first addressed the boy's injury two weeks ago, the Atlanta native has shared gnarly pictures of what appears to be his son's broken arm.

The Yeezy designer made use of his Instagram page on Saturday, September 25 to post three photos of X-rays of a broken arm. The X-rays show the broken bones, with information like "Saint West" and Saint's birthday, December 5, 2015, on them.

Kanye didn't add any context to the X-ray photos, leaving some people to assume that they were taken years ago. "Why it say 12/5/2015 doe?" one person asked. "Bruh this says 2015," another confused fan pointed out. A third wrote, "Am I the only that see's the date or what."

Another was led into thinking that the images were taken when Kanye had a car accident long time ago. "pictures of the rapper's arm which were after his car accident years ago," the said follower falsely claimed. Others who thought Kanye broke his arm commented, "Get well kanye," and "Did you break arm?"

Someone, meanwhile, explained to the confused fans, "To all the people asking about the date, that's Saint West Birthday, 12/5/2015." The person went on clarifying, "This is not Kanye tiny arm, that's a 5 year old. This happened earlier this month."

On September 9, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her son's injury. She posted a photo of Saint sitting in a wheelchair as his arm rested on what looks like a white pillow. In the caption, the reality TV star wrote, "Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today." For that reason, she admitted, "I'm not ok."

The second image, meanwhile, captured a close-up look at the five-year-old's arm in a cast that goes above his elbow. Pitying the boy, the SKIMS founder captioned the snap, "Poor baby" with a sad face emoji.

It's still unknown how Saint broke his arm, though.