 
 

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Enjoys Top Position on Billboard 200 Chart for Third Week

Music

Meanwhile, NCT 127's 'Sticker: The 3rd Album' debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the second top 10 and highest-charting release for the group.

  • Sep 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake continues to top the Billboard 200 albums chart with "Certified Lover Boy". The album takes the No. 1 spot on the chart for a third consecutive and total week after earning 171,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending September 23, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 165,000 units which equal to 222.16 million on-demand streams of the album's 21 tracks. As for album sales, it comprises 4,000, while TEA units are 2,000 units. "Certified Lover Boy" marks the third album in 2021 to spend at least three weeks in a row atop the Billboard 200, following Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album".

Following it up is Lil Nas X's "Montero" that bows at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 126,000 equivalent album units earned. SEA units comprise 102,000 of the the total number. Meanwhile, nearly 20,000 are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising a little under 3,000.

At No. 3 is NCT 127's "Sticker: The 3rd Album". The K-Pop group's latest effort debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 62,000 equivalent album units, marking the second top 10 after "NCT #127: Neo Zone, The 2nd Album" and highest-charting release for the group. Album sales comprise 58,000, while SEA units comprise 3,000. The rest of the sum are in the form of TEA units.

Kanye West's former leader "Donda" falls from No. 2 to No. 4 with 57,000 equivalent album units earned. Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" also descends from No. 4 to No. 5 with 51,000 units.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat's "Planet Her" is stationary at No. 6 with 47,000 units. Occupying No. 7 is Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" that ascends one rang after earning 39,000 units. Meanwhile, The Kid LAROI's former No. 1 "F**k Love" dips one spot to No. 8 with 38,000 units.

Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" rises one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned. As for Kacey Musgraves' "Star-Crossed", the album falls hard from No. 3 to No. 10 in its second week with 29,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (171,000 units)
  2. "Montero" - Lil Nas X (126,000 units)
  3. "Sticker: The 3rd Album" - NCT 127 (62,000 units)
  4. "Donda" - Kanye West (57,000 units)
  5. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (51,000 units)
  6. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (47,000 units)
  7. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (39,000 units)
  8. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (38,000 units)
  9. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish (32,000 units)
  10. "Star-Crossed" - Kacey Musgraves (29,000 units)

