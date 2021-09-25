LaKeith Stanfield Asks Grimes on a Date Shortly After Elon Musk Split

WENN/Avalon/Andres Otero Celebrity

The 'Get Out' actor asks the newly single musician if she's 'taking applications' after the SpaceX founder announced that he and the singer are 'semi-separated.'

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keith Stanfield is seemingly shooting his shot with Grimes following her split from Elon Musk. Shortly after the Tesla boss announced that they're "semi-separated," the "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor asked the "Oblivion" singer on a date.

In a since-deleted post reported by The Shade Room, the "Atlanta" star shared a screenshot from his notes app on Friday, September 24. In the screengrab, he wrote, "Grimes are you taking applications." In the caption, he jokingly wrote, "Asking for a friend."

Some people in the comments couldn't help but tease LaKeith's thirstiness by referencing his role in the horror movie, "Get Out", when he's captured by an evil white family with very ill intentions. "It's giving sunken place," one person wrote. "Oh so this n***a ain't learn from 'Get Out'?" Another comment read, "This [is] why he got murked in 'Get Out'."

This wasn't the first time LaKeith publicly shot his shoot with his fellow celebrities. Back in March 2020, the "Sorry to Bother You" actor asked singer Ari Lennox out during Instagram Live. At the time, he said, "Can you be my date? Let's go."

As for Grimes and Elon, though they confirmed their separation, they claimed that they maintained their love for each other. "We still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," the SpaceX founder said.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A," Elon further explained. The tech mogul also added that Grimes is "staying with [him] now" while their 1-year-old son, famously named X Æ A-12 (pronounced Ex Ash A Twelve), is sleeping in the "adjacent room."

Elon and Grimes, who started dating in 2018, became parents in May 2020. The former couple was last seen together at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. Elon also threw an after-party, where he was joined by Grimes, who is currently filming TV talent show "Alter Ego" in Los Angeles.