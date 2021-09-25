 
 

Kristen Bell's 6-Year-Old Daughter Writes Threatening Notes When Throwing Tantrum

Kristen Bell's 6-Year-Old Daughter Writes Threatening Notes When Throwing Tantrum
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Frozen' actress reveals that one of her little daughters, Delta, often left mom and dad Dax Shepard shocked with her threatening notes when she threw tantrum.

  • Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell's six-year-old daughter, Delta, is already scaring mum ahead of the Halloween holiday - she leaves the "Frozen" star "threatening notes" all over the house.

The actress shares her girls, Delta and Lincoln, eight, with her actor and podcast host husband Dax Shepard, and she's often shocked by the scary missives her youngest leaves for her.

"Doesn't everyone's six-year-old child leave them threatening notes...?" Kristen joked to Kelly Clarkson on the pop star's U.S. talk show. "Most times it's about what stuff is hers and what not to touch."

She even read out one of Delta's alarming messages, "Do not disturb. Delta is starving to death. Only mom can come in," and revealed the threat was all about a blocked ice-cream trip.

  See also...

Bell explains, "I was like, 'No, it's seven o'clock in the evening and we're not going to get ice-cream.' And she (Delta) was like, 'Well, I'm just going to starve myself to death.' I think dad had said, 'No, we're not going for ice cream,' which is why I was allowed in."

It appears most of Delta's directives are all about her "candy stash."

"She's candy obsessed," Kristen adds. "She keeps them in the pots and pans. When I go to make noodles or something, they're just full of Ring Pops (candy). And there's a lot of notes on the fridge from my kids about what I can and cannot touch."

But she's not at all worried her girls are so assertive. "I'm raising very strong women," she quips.

You can share this post!

Two People Arrested for Crashing Car Into P.O.D.'s Concert Venue
Related Posts
Kristen Bell Thinks Celebrity Bathing Debate Has Turned to Be 'Supreme Court Case'

Kristen Bell Thinks Celebrity Bathing Debate Has Turned to Be 'Supreme Court Case'

Kristen Bell Always Tries to Be Honest on Social Media Due to 'Impossible Ideal of Perfection'

Kristen Bell Always Tries to Be Honest on Social Media Due to 'Impossible Ideal of Perfection'

Kristen Bell Waits for Her Kids to 'Stink' Before Bathing Them

Kristen Bell Waits for Her Kids to 'Stink' Before Bathing Them

Kristen Bell Dismayed Daughter Shares Name With Covid-19 Variant

Kristen Bell Dismayed Daughter Shares Name With Covid-19 Variant

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Marc Anthony Confirms New Romance by Kissing His GF on 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards Red Carpet

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Wilt Chamberlain Accused of Sexual Assault by 'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Sukihana 'Walks Away' From Her Engagement to Kill Bill After Having Heated Argument

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Adele Is in 'Serious' Relationship With Rich Paul as She Takes Him to Meet Her Son

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

Ex-MLB Star Darryl Strawberry's Granddaughter Found Safe After Reportedly Missing in Nevada

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

Porn Star Harley Dean Accuses Rihanna of Giving African Prince STD

Porn Star Harley Dean Accuses Rihanna of Giving African Prince STD