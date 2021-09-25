'Hill Street Blues' Star Basil Hoffman Dies at 83

YouTube Celebrity

Tributes and condolences pour in shortly after the veteran actor, best known for his roles in 'Hill Street Blues' and 'Square Pegs', passed away at the age of 83.

Sep 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Basil Hoffman, best known for his roles in "Hill Street Blues" and "Square Pegs", has died aged 83.

Hoffman's manager Brad Lemack confirmed his passing on Twitter, revealing he died on 17 September (21).

"Sad news to report today on the passing of my longtime client (40 years!) & friend Basil Hoffman. Basil was a prolific, career character actor who earned over 200 credits in film, television and stage," he wrote. "Classy guy. Classic talent. Untouchable legacy. Well-earned, respected career."

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

As well as playing Ed Greenglass on "Hill Street Blues" and Principal Dingleman on "Square Pegs", Hoffman starred in TV shows including "Courage", "New Hampshire", "Santa Barbara", "M*A*S*H", "Seinfeld", "The Waltons", "Murder, She Wrote", and "The West Wing".

He also appeared in films such as "Ordinary People", "The Artist", "Close Encounters of the Third Kind", "All the President's Men", and "Down With Love".

Hoffman's most recent role was in feature comedy "Lucky Louie", which is currently in post-production.

"We are stunned," filmmaker Mark Casadei tweeted. "To our dear friend, hollywood mentor, our champion, who loved us unconditionally and championed our career. There are no words. We are completely heartbroken. Rest In Peace our amazingly, talented dear friend."

"The dinners we had, the laughs we had, the guidance you gave us in the most difficult times will never be forgotten. You changed us as people. What an incredible loss to this industry."