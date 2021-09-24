 
 

Prince Harry Spotted in NYC Bar Without Meghan Markle

WENN/Lia Toby
In other news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kick off their cross-country trip to New York City with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry may need some time alone. The Duke of Sussex was spotted in New York City's iconic Upper East Side Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel. He was seen there twice, but this time, he was there without his wife Meghan Markle.

He was, instead, was joined by his security by his side. Arriving shortly after 5.30 P.M., the dad of two enjoyed the stunning performance of a jazz pianist as he sat in a discrete corner.

According to report by Daily Mail, Prince Harry was in what seemed to be a business meeting. During the meeting, Harry had a glass of white wine set as he spoke animatedly to middle-aged men and woman, who joined him on the table, and gestured frequently. Harry left the place after 45 minutes while clutching an iPad and notebook.

A source told the outlet, "We get everyone in here. She (Meghan) was in last night. Bill Clinton sat here and spoke to people for three hours. He's a people person. This guy [Harry] not so much. I don't blame him."

In other news, Meghan and Prince kicked off their cross-country trip to New York City on Thursday, September 23 with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center. They were joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the mayor's wife Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

For the occasion, Meghan and Harry were twinning in black outfits. The Duchess donned a black turtleneck and matching trousers. She completed the looked with a jacket while her hair was pulled back into her signature low bun. As for Harry, he looked neat in a a classic suit and tie.

Their trip to New York is for Saturday's Global Citizen Live from Central Park which to "continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere."

Prior to this, Meghan and Harry delivered a strong speech about the importance of vaccine equity. "Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle -- together. Now we need to recover and heal -- together," the couple said previously. "We can't leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine."

"We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution and, in that, restore faith in our common humanity. The mission couldn't be more critical or important," he added.

