Jeannie Mai Defended by Loni Love After Ex-Husband's Alleged 'Trash' Diss

After her ex-husband Freddy Harteis allegedly said that he 'upgraded from trash to treasure,' her co-host on 'The Real' weighs in as saying, 'you better than this.'

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has found support in Loni Love. After "The Real" host's ex-husband Freddy Harteis was spotted leaving a comment about "upgrading from trash" following her pregnancy news, her co-host stood by her.

Freddy, who split from Jeannie in 2017, allegedly threw shades at the TV hostess via Instagram on Thursday, September 23. His reaction came after the "How Do I Look?" alum announced that she's expecting a baby with her husband Young Jeezy.

After a user suggested that Freddy would be "biting bricks and screaming rn.." following the exciting news, Freddy, whose username is @thehollywoodhunter, replied, "Nope. still don't give a s**t." Freddy also responded to another person who wrote, "I definitely think when you know you know in her case she didn't want a baby with @thehollywoodhunter," as saying, "Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago."

"Best decision I ever made," Freddie further stressed. Though so, he still shared well wishes to his ex-wife, writing, "Congratulation," before noting, "Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family."

Upon learning the drama, Loni chimed in, "Auntie Loni here: This sounds like a woman answering… @thehollywoodhunter you better [than] this .." The 50-year-old comedian then pointed out, "We were happy with your children being born so show the same grace to Baby Jenkins."

Freddy's current partner, Linsey Toole, also apparently took a dig at Jeannie. In response to an Instagram comment that read, "Lol you might as well deactivate your page cause they gone tear you up in the comments," she replied, "I truly don't want to put her through what she put me through when I was pregnant. Stop the drama and let us all live."

Jeannie announced her pregnancy during the September 20 episode of "The Real". At the time, the TV personality, who once said she didn't want kids, proudly showed off her pregnant belly and told her co-hosts, "I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing and it's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!"

A day after going public with her pregnancy, Jeannie posted a heartwarming video that saw her and her rapper husband listening to their unborn baby's heartbeat. The soon-to-be parents could also be seen talking to the baby.