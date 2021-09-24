Kendall Long on Her 'BiP' Exit: 'I Do What I Feel Is Right'

Instagram TV

In a new Instagram post, the California native opens up about how she's doing after ending things with Joe Amabile in a recent episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 7.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Long has broken her silence on her emotional departure from "Bachelor in Paradise" season 7. In a new Instagram post, Kendall opened up about how she's doing after ending things with Joe Amabile.

"Refuse to live vicariously. Dare to say no to conforming to others ideas of happiness, learn to say yes to curiosity and to leap towards things that scare you," Kendall wrote in the September 22 post alongside several pictures of herself. "In the final chapter of life wouldn't it hurt to look back and regret a story formed from pieces of others lives, wants and desires?"

Kendall went on to share, "I do what I feel is right. I say what I need to say. I don't regret a single thing." She then told her followers, "I recommend you all stop living vicariously as well. It's very freeing."

In response to the post, one of her followers told Kendall that she "should have made some sort of sacrifice's [sic]" in order to be with Joe instead of leaving the show in a recent episode of "Bachelor in Paradise". To that, Kendall replied, "I will always make sacrifices for what I want. My actions speak for what I want."

Kendall decided to exit "The Bachelor" spin-off after watching Joe and fellow "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Serena Pitt bonding in the Tuesday, September 21 episode. "I still feel like you're my best friend," Kendall told Joe, whom she used to dare after they met on season 5 of the hit ABC show in 2018.

While Kendall was still not over Joe, the latter was not feeling the same. "To be honest, the reason I came out here was because … I knew it was over between us," Joe explained to Kendall. "And if I didn't feel that I wouldn't have came. I was also kind of under the impression that you felt the same way. You were a big part of my life and I'm always going to care about you. I'm still always here for you."

Kendall's exit was surprising because she previously stated that she didn't join "Bachelor in Paradise" to get back together with Joe. "Initially, I knew that Joe was probably going to be on the show because he was single, and he is actively part of 'The Bachelor' world," she shared during an appearance on the "Talking It Out" podcast on September 13. "When I went on, I wasn't interested in getting back in a relationship with Joe because if I wanted to, I would've done that the year and a half that we were broken up."

The California native added, "I didn't want to do it publicly in front of everybody. So my goal was to get closure and then to find love on the beach like I did before."