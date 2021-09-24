Beyonce 'Cried Tears of Joy' While Thanking Fans for 40th Birthday Tributes in Heartwarming Letter

Instagram Celebrity

In her touching note, the 'Halo' singer shuts down the negative stereotypes that come with women getting older by saying whoever conditioned women to feel 'old' or 'unhappy' when turning 40, got it 'f'd up.'

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is returning the love she received on her 40th birthday. The "Love On Top" hitmaker "cried tears of joy" while expressing her gratitude after many celebrated her special day.

On Thursday, September 23, the "Single Ladies" singer, who turned 40 on September 4, shared a heartwarming handwritten letter to express her love to fans and friends on her website. "I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages," the star began.

"I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever," Beyonce added. She then pointed out, "I'm grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes."

In her note, Beyonce highlighted that she "admires" and "respects" her supportive fans. She added, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart." She then shared how this past year has changed her, writing, "this is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment."

"It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is," Beyonce admitted. The Grammy-winning singer went on to note that she could understand "how hard life can be at times and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times."

Beyonce continued by shutting down all the negative stereotypes that come with women getting older. She stated, "Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'D UP. This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"

Near the end of her touching tribute, Beyonce wrote a beautiful and heartfelt message to her fans. "Most of y'all met me when I was 15 and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy unto yours," she concluded.

Upon learning the sweet personal letter, many of her fans took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts about the thoughtful gesture. "Beyonce gives me hope that 40 will be my best year yet," a fan wrote, while another chimed in, "I LOVE HER SO MUCH [crying emojis] I'm not crying, you are!!!"