 
 

Beyonce 'Cried Tears of Joy' While Thanking Fans for 40th Birthday Tributes in Heartwarming Letter

Beyonce 'Cried Tears of Joy' While Thanking Fans for 40th Birthday Tributes in Heartwarming Letter
Instagram
Celebrity

In her touching note, the 'Halo' singer shuts down the negative stereotypes that come with women getting older by saying whoever conditioned women to feel 'old' or 'unhappy' when turning 40, got it 'f'd up.'

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is returning the love she received on her 40th birthday. The "Love On Top" hitmaker "cried tears of joy" while expressing her gratitude after many celebrated her special day.

On Thursday, September 23, the "Single Ladies" singer, who turned 40 on September 4, shared a heartwarming handwritten letter to express her love to fans and friends on her website. "I'm so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages," the star began.

"I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever," Beyonce added. She then pointed out, "I'm grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes."

In her note, Beyonce highlighted that she "admires" and "respects" her supportive fans. She added, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart." She then shared how this past year has changed her, writing, "this is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment."

  See also...

"It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is," Beyonce admitted. The Grammy-winning singer went on to note that she could understand "how hard life can be at times and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times."

Beyonce continued by shutting down all the negative stereotypes that come with women getting older. She stated, "Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'D UP. This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"

Near the end of her touching tribute, Beyonce wrote a beautiful and heartfelt message to her fans. "Most of y'all met me when I was 15 and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy into my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy unto yours," she concluded.

Upon learning the sweet personal letter, many of her fans took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts about the thoughtful gesture. "Beyonce gives me hope that 40 will be my best year yet," a fan wrote, while another chimed in, "I LOVE HER SO MUCH [crying emojis] I'm not crying, you are!!!"

You can share this post!

Carole Baskin Lashes Out at 'Tiger King 2' Directors Following Teaser Release

Coldplay and BTS Release New Joint Single 'My Universe'

Related Posts
Beyonce Emulates Audrey Hepburn's Classic Look in New Tiffany Ad

Beyonce Emulates Audrey Hepburn's Classic Look in New Tiffany Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany to Launch Scholarship for Black Students Amid Ad Criticisms

Beyonce and Jay-Z Partner With Tiffany to Launch Scholarship for Black Students Amid Ad Criticisms

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce and Jay-Z's Awkward Body Language in New Pics Prompts Wild Speculations

Beyonce Knowles Partners With Jose Andres to Feed Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Beyonce Knowles Partners With Jose Andres to Feed Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Most Read
Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'
Celebrity

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

Gunna Shoots His Shot With Chloe Bailey After Seeing Her MTV VMAs Performance

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

King Von's Baby Mamas Caught Making Out

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Tom Ford Mourning the Death of Husband Richard Buckley

Kim Kardashian Leaves Former Assistant in Tears With $25K Hermes Bag as Birthday Gift

Kim Kardashian Leaves Former Assistant in Tears With $25K Hermes Bag as Birthday Gift

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Listen to Baby's Heartbeat in Sweet Video After Announcing Pregnancy