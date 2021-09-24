Carole Baskin Lashes Out at 'Tiger King 2' Directors Following Teaser Release

TV

AceShowbiz - Netflix has released a new teaser for upcoming season 2 of its popular documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness". The new Slate Announcement video, which was unveiled on Thursday, September 23, features Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic's return for the new season.

In the footage, Carole can be seen walking through a hallway. It also a billboard seeking information about the murderer of Carole's ex-husband and businessman Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997 and was declared legally dead in 2002.

The teaser also includes a brief appearance of Joe, who is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence for attempting a murder-for-hire plot aimed at Carole and violating federal wildlife laws. The zookeeper can be seen having a phone call from prison.

Following the teaser release, Carole blasted "Tiger King" directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode for putting out season 2 too soon. "I know some people who have been involved in it and they were doing more filming, so I assumed at some point they would come out with a ‘Tiger King 2'," the animal rights activist told Variety. "It took them five years to put together the first one, so I thought it would be a lot longer."

Carole claimed that after the original "Tiger King" debuted in March 2020, the directors tried to "clear the air" with her, but she told them to "lose my number because that was not at all what we had agreed we were working on." She added, "I wouldn't call Eric Goode or Rebecca Chaiklin true documentarians. I mean that was just a reality show dumpster fire."

In another statement, the Big Cat Rescue owner questioned they put out a 'Tiger King 2' when Joe Schreibvogel's [a.k.a. Joe Exotic] in jail and I'm refusing to be played again." She added, "Rebecca Chaiklin [director of Tiger King] said she wanted to 'clear the air' about what they did to me in 'Tiger King'. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal."

Despite that, Carole said that she will be watching the sophomore season. "My phone started ringing off the hook for three months straight, people cursing at me and telling me that they wanted to burn the place to the ground and they wanted to kill me and my family and the cats. So whatever 'Tiger King 2' does, I'll have that same reaction from the public that has been misled. I'll have to spend a lot of time explaining to them how they have been misled, which means I have to watch it," she added to Variety.

She continued, "I think there's a Mark Twain quote about a lie making its way around the world faster than the truth can get its pants on, and that's true because people just love a good lie."

Instead of watching "Tiger King", Carole recommended "The Conservation Game". "If people want to know the actual truth behind the big cat crisis in the U.S. and how it all started, they should be demanding to see 'The Conservation Game' film by Michael Webber," she went on to say. "His film answers the important questions that 'Tiger King' glossed over."

Of the second season of "Tiger King", Carole said, "Why would I believe them? They've already shown who they are. They can'’t back off of that ledge."