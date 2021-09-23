 
 

Supermodel Linda Evangelista Blames Her 'Brutally Disfigured' Face on Botched Cosmetic Procedure

Supermodel Linda Evangelista Blames Her 'Brutally Disfigured' Face on Botched Cosmetic Procedure
After undergoing Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure that did the opposite of what it promised, the Canadian beauty says she is not only left 'permanently deformed' but also sent 'into a cycle of deep depression.'

AceShowbiz - Linda Evangelista has gotten candid about an unfortunate situation that has caused a major setback in her career. Making her last public appearances back in 2015, the model has revealed that she has been left "brutally disfigured" after a botched cosmetic procedure.

The 56-year-old made use of her Instagram account to share "The Truth" and "My Story" on Wednesday, September 22. "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself for over five years," she began her statement in the post. "To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised."

"It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries," Linda detailed the unexpected results of the surgery. "I have been left, as the media has described, 'unrecognizable.' "

She went on sharing, "I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures." PAH is a rare adverse effect of a popular body slimming procedure.

But PAH is not the only negative side effect that Linda has been dealing with as she admitted, "PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse."

The Canadian beauty also announced that she has taken a legal step in her attempt to move on. "With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story," she concluded her statement. "I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

Her post was soon flooded with messages of support from her followers and pals, including Gwyneth Paltrow who left a heart emoji. January Jones commented, "Love that you're reclaiming your story. This strength and bravery supersedes any superficial outward appearance. An icon is an icon is an icon. Always."

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott added, "You are and always will be a supermodel, now adding super role model of courage to your glorious resume. I love you." Fellow model Karen Elson also chimed in, "Sweet Linda. I love you dearly, you are so brave and wonderful."

