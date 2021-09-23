Report: 'The Voice' May Replace Blake Shelton With Younger Musician to Match With Ariana Grande

Instagram TV

Producers of the show are reportedly considering about getting rid of the last remaining original coach with 'relevant talent' now that today's hottest stars are changing their minds about joining the competition show.

AceShowbiz - The addition of Ariana Grande on "The Voice" has probably brought in more viewers, but it's maybe not-so-good news to Blake Shelton. After more than a decade serving as a coach on the show, he's reportedly likely to be replaced with someone younger to match with Ariana.

According to Radar, before the "7 Rings" singer joined the singing competition, today's hottest stars were reluctant to be part of a talent show. "Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about starring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on," a source tells the site.

However, that allegedly has changed with Ariana signing on to be in "The Voice" current season. The source adds, "Now she has changed everything and opened the flood gates to future relevant talent which isn't good news for Blake Shelton."

"Sure, he is a star and people love him, but he doesn't exactly burn up the charts anymore," the source explains how Blake may not be relevant for the show anymore. "After a decade on the show, producer as quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana's league."

"It is time for a shake-up. The only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving," a reported top Hollywood agent adds of the possibility that "The Voice" is getting rid of Blake. "Huge stars that wouldn't even consider joining the show a few months ago are now thinking again, thanks to Ariana."

Blake is currently the only original coach that remains on "The Voice". He has been joining the show since the beginning with Christina Aguilera, Cee-Lo Green and Adam Levine before the other three exited for different reasons. Through the show, the country crooner also met with his now-wife Gwen Stefani, who first signed up as a coach in season 7 (2014).