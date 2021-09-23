Witness Recalls Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Fight at Restaurant Days Before Disappearance

Instagram Celebrity

A woman says she and her boyfriend were at a restaurant in Jackson Hole on August 27 when she spotted the couple in a 'blowout of a situation' that left the YouTube personality hysterically crying.

Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another outsider has supported a speculation of Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie's alleged toxic relationship in the wake of her disappearance and subsequent death. A woman claims to have witnessed the couple's fight days before her family lost contact with her.

The woman named Nina Celie Angelo says she and her boyfriend were at The Merry Piglets, a restaurant in Jackson Hole, on August 27 when she saw the couple, who was sitting at the table next to hers, in a "blowout of a situation." The witness claims Brian showed an "aggressive" demeanor.

Nina says she's unsure what started the fight, but thought it had to do with the bill. She says the situation left Gabby hysterically crying and at one point the couple even had an argument with the restaurant hostess before the YouTuber went out and stood on the sidewalk.

Brian allegedly came back into the restaurant several times to argue with the restaurant staff after Gabby left. Nina says she has reported this to law enforcement, while The Merry Piglets has refused to comment on the alleged incident.

Previously, a separate witness detailed Gabby and Brian's alleged "domestic dispute" that took place on August 12 in Moab, Utah. In a 911 call, the witness said, "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl. They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, and they drove off."

On the same day, police responded to a physical altercation between a New York woman and her fiance at Arches National Park. Brian allegedly told officials that Gabby scratched his face with Gabby admitting to punching his arm. No one was charged that day.

Gabby was on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian when she was declared missing. Gabby's family last received messages from her on August 30, but her mother Nicole Schmidt doubted that it was her daughter who sent the texts because the content was odd.

Brian returned to his parents' home in Florida on September 1 without Gabby. Gabby's family reported her disappearance on September 11. On September 19, her body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy determined that the manner of death was homicide.