 
 

Witness Recalls Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Fight at Restaurant Days Before Disappearance

Witness Recalls Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's Fight at Restaurant Days Before Disappearance
Instagram
Celebrity

A woman says she and her boyfriend were at a restaurant in Jackson Hole on August 27 when she spotted the couple in a 'blowout of a situation' that left the YouTube personality hysterically crying.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another outsider has supported a speculation of Gabby Petito a.k.a. Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie's alleged toxic relationship in the wake of her disappearance and subsequent death. A woman claims to have witnessed the couple's fight days before her family lost contact with her.

The woman named Nina Celie Angelo says she and her boyfriend were at The Merry Piglets, a restaurant in Jackson Hole, on August 27 when she saw the couple, who was sitting at the table next to hers, in a "blowout of a situation." The witness claims Brian showed an "aggressive" demeanor.

Nina says she's unsure what started the fight, but thought it had to do with the bill. She says the situation left Gabby hysterically crying and at one point the couple even had an argument with the restaurant hostess before the YouTuber went out and stood on the sidewalk.

Brian allegedly came back into the restaurant several times to argue with the restaurant staff after Gabby left. Nina says she has reported this to law enforcement, while The Merry Piglets has refused to comment on the alleged incident.

  See also...

Previously, a separate witness detailed Gabby and Brian's alleged "domestic dispute" that took place on August 12 in Moab, Utah. In a 911 call, the witness said, "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl. They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, and they drove off."

On the same day, police responded to a physical altercation between a New York woman and her fiance at Arches National Park. Brian allegedly told officials that Gabby scratched his face with Gabby admitting to punching his arm. No one was charged that day.

Gabby was on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian when she was declared missing. Gabby's family last received messages from her on August 30, but her mother Nicole Schmidt doubted that it was her daughter who sent the texts because the content was odd.

Brian returned to his parents' home in Florida on September 1 without Gabby. Gabby's family reported her disappearance on September 11. On September 19, her body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy determined that the manner of death was homicide.

You can share this post!

Teyana Taylor Announces 'Last' Tour Before Retiring From Music: It's 'Hard' to Say Goodbye

Jenelle Evans Debunks Rumors Claiming She Lost 'Everything' Because of 'Psycho' Husband
Related Posts
Gabby Petito's Remains Are Confirmed, Her Manner of Death Is Homicide

Gabby Petito's Remains Are Confirmed, Her Manner of Death Is Homicide

Gabby Petito Sent 'Odd' Text as 911 Call Claims Fiance Brian Laundrie 'Slapped' Her During Fight

Gabby Petito Sent 'Odd' Text as 911 Call Claims Fiance Brian Laundrie 'Slapped' Her During Fight

Family of Gabby Petito's Fiance Reacts to Body Discovery News: It's 'Heartbreaking'

Family of Gabby Petito's Fiance Reacts to Body Discovery News: It's 'Heartbreaking'

Body Believed to Be YouTuber Gabby Petito Found After Missing for Weeks

Body Believed to Be YouTuber Gabby Petito Found After Missing for Weeks

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

Bill Burr Dragged for Hoping COVID Gets Deadlier So That It Would 'Wipe Out Way More People'

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Fans Think August Alsina Is Dying as He Hints at Retirement

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Jets Off With Alleged Mistress Amid Her Hospitalization

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Tina Lawson Faces Backlash After Applauding Chris Rock for Urging People to Get Vaccinated

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character

Ice Cube Apologizes for Failure in Resurrecting Anthony Johnson's 'Friday' Character