Kanye West Allegedly Cheated With 'A-List Singer' as Kim 'Struggled' After Welcoming 2nd Child

The 'Hurricane' hitmaker reportedly had an affair with a household name and was mainly living in his bachelor pad after Kim Kardashian gave birth to their son, Saint.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - More details of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marital woes have been revealed as the estranged couple is in the middle of divorce process. After being hit with cheating rumors, it's now reported that his alleged mistress was a household name.

"Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer," a source claimed to be close to the family told The Sun, adding that it was after Kim welcomed their second child together, Saint West. Accusing the rapper of abandoning his family, the source shared, "At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."

The so-called insider went on dishing on Kim's situation at the time. "That was a really rough time for them," the source continued. "Kim wasn't feeling herself - the breastfeeding, the extra weight, the baby in the bedroom, the early morning exercise routines and juice diets - and Kanye was out late a lot."

Kanye's infidelity reportedly caused Kim a lot of stress as the source claimed, "It was tough on Kim because she'd just given birth, was struggling and thought it was all because of how she looked - it put a lot of pressure on her at a time when she was at her most vulnerable." The source added, "It's really sad. She blamed herself and vowed to 'bounce back' hotter than ever."

Kanye appeared to hint at his infidelity in his new song "Hurricane". In the track, he raps, "Here I go actin' too rich. Here I go with a new chick. And I know what the truth is. Still playin' after two kids. It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'."

A source recently told The Sun that he was even bragging about it to his friends. "It was no secret among those who worked closely with Ye that he'd cheated after Saint was born," so the source spilled. "On his 'Saint Pablo Tour', he was flipping out in front of his team, confessing to sleeping with girls behind Kim's back. He even said he'd been f**king groupies and went into insane detail about his sex sessions, it was very graphic, his language was unreal."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage. Besides 5-year-old Saint, the estranged couple shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, as well as son Psalm, 2.