Cheryl Burke 'Exited' About Returning to 'DWTS' Sober Despite Having 'Major Nerves'
In a video shared on Instagram, the 37-year-old professional dancer tells her followers that it would be a lie if she said 'she was just so excited and not nervous.'

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke has gotten candid about how she felt to compete on "Dancing with the Stars" after getting sober. Although she's excited to hit the dancefloor again, the professional dancer admitted to having "major nerves."

The 37-year-old made the honest confession via Instagram ahead of the "DWTS" season 30 premiere on Monday, September 21. "Confession time - this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I'm SO excited, I also have major nerves," she wrote in a caption alongside a video of her driving. "Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough."

"Just wanted to be honest with you all because I know sometimes it can look like this stuff is easy for us, but that wouldn't be real," she added. "That being said, I love my partner and love all of you so it's going to be a great night. Thanks for always supporting and get those voting fingers ready for tonight!"

In the said clip, Cheryl noted, "If I said to you that I was just so excited and not nervous, that would be a lie. Of course, I'm nervous. Of course, I have my thoughts getting the best of me." She added, "But hopefully by 5 p.m. when we shoot here in L.A. that that's not the case. But I am nervous. I am feeling insecure and I am scared. And I know you guys are going to be like, 'Why? You're fabulous,' which I thank you for so much. But I want you to know, since being sober, this has been really scary for me."

"Obviously, I'm so clear-headed and I am really honestly grateful for this opportunity. But to say that I don't have these insecurities, my body dysmorphia, my feeling of wanting to throw up or finding the nearest exit is definitely a lie," she further explained. "But I love you guys and, you know, I do this because I love it."

On the "DWTS" premiere, Cheryl and her partner Cody Rigsby danced the Tango to Dua Lipa's "Physical". About the performance, judge Len Goodman praised the fitness guru for "great presence" but advised him to "stop looking down at the bike." Carrie Ann Inaba, meanwhile, commented, "I see what the hype is all about, you are fabulous and have great energy, however, were you nervous, you were really tight. You need to relax, you really have the moves."

