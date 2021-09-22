Porn Star Harley Dean Accuses Rihanna of Giving African Prince STD

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Porn star Harley Dean has made some wild allegations against Rihanna. In a new viral video, Harley claimed that several years ago, the "We Found Love" songstress had sex with her boss, who is an African prince, and gave him STD.

In the footage, Harley told YBN Almighty Jay that Rih hated her. "She hates me," Harley claimed. "Because I worked with her a few years ago right before she launched her [Clara Lionel] foundation back in 2015, her White Gala [Diamond Ball]. I helped fundraise her gala here in Hollywood while she was f**king my boss, and gave my boss chlamydia."

"And here I am, the hoe, alleged hoe, yeah I am a hoe, but everyone thought that I was the one f**king my boss and in all reality, it was this b***h," Harley went on to slam the "Ocean's 8" star. "It came out that she got him sick, 'cause he was married, he's a prince in Africa, and he came out here back in 2013."

Additionally, Harley alleged that at the time, the Fenty Cosmetics founder was also feuding with the Kardashian clan because she was dating Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott (II). While Harley's allegations about Rihanna giving an African prince STD has no evidence to back it up, a journalist previously claimed that Rih asked him not to make a report about her dating the "Astroworld" artist.

Rihanna has yet to comment on the allegations, but fans have been vocal in defending the Barbadian star. "Girl Rihanna don't know you!" one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. Someone else believed that Rihanna will not stay still with the accusations, saying, "Rihanna bout to sue the mess out her."

"Good day ma’am! Don't play yourself," another user said. "She doesn't even know wtf she's talking about made all that mess up in her lil head," one other added.