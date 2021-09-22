 
 

Porn Star Harley Dean Accuses Rihanna of Giving African Prince STD

Porn Star Harley Dean Accuses Rihanna of Giving African Prince STD
Instagram
Celebrity

Additionally, the porn star alleges that at the time, the Fenty Cosmetics founder was also feuding with the Kardashian clan because she was dating Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Porn star Harley Dean has made some wild allegations against Rihanna. In a new viral video, Harley claimed that several years ago, the "We Found Love" songstress had sex with her boss, who is an African prince, and gave him STD.

In the footage, Harley told YBN Almighty Jay that Rih hated her. "She hates me," Harley claimed. "Because I worked with her a few years ago right before she launched her [Clara Lionel] foundation back in 2015, her White Gala [Diamond Ball]. I helped fundraise her gala here in Hollywood while she was f**king my boss, and gave my boss chlamydia."

"And here I am, the hoe, alleged hoe, yeah I am a hoe, but everyone thought that I was the one f**king my boss and in all reality, it was this b***h," Harley went on to slam the "Ocean's 8" star. "It came out that she got him sick, 'cause he was married, he's a prince in Africa, and he came out here back in 2013."

  See also...

Additionally, Harley alleged that at the time, the Fenty Cosmetics founder was also feuding with the Kardashian clan because she was dating Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott (II). While Harley's allegations about Rihanna giving an African prince STD has no evidence to back it up, a journalist previously claimed that Rih asked him not to make a report about her dating the "Astroworld" artist.

Rihanna has yet to comment on the allegations, but fans have been vocal in defending the Barbadian star. "Girl Rihanna don't know you!" one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. Someone else believed that Rihanna will not stay still with the accusations, saying, "Rihanna bout to sue the mess out her."

"Good day ma’am! Don't play yourself," another user said. "She doesn't even know wtf she's talking about made all that mess up in her lil head," one other added.

You can share this post!

Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Response to Gerard Butler's 'Shady Comment' on 'Free Guy'

Cheryl Burke 'Excited' About Returning to 'DWTS' Sober Despite Having 'Major Nerves'
Related Posts
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at 2021 Met Gala With Matching Gigantic Coats

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at 2021 Met Gala With Matching Gigantic Coats

Nas, Normani and Ricky Martin Among Stars Taking Part in Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Vol. 3'

Nas, Normani and Ricky Martin Among Stars Taking Part in Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Vol. 3'

Rihanna Channels Medusa, Goes Naked for New Editorial

Rihanna Channels Medusa, Goes Naked for New Editorial

Rihanna Withdraws Lawsuit Against Her Father Two Weeks Before Court Appearance

Rihanna Withdraws Lawsuit Against Her Father Two Weeks Before Court Appearance

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Sukihana Alleges Beau Kill Bill Tried to Kill His Son and Baby Mama

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding