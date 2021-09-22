Ryan Reynolds Has the Best Response to Gerard Butler's 'Shady Comment' on 'Free Guy'

WENN/Avalon Movie

While many compares Ryan's latest game-centered flick to Gerard's 2009 movie 'Gamer', the 'Olympus Has Fallen' actor admitted in a recent interview that he doesn't watch the movie.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is known for being witty and he does exactly that while responding to Gerard Butler's diss. On Tuesday, September 21, the "Deadpool" actor took to his Instagram account to react to Gerard saying that he doesn't watch his new movie "Free Guy".

"Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn't know what Free Guy is?" so Ryan wrote in the caption. The husband of Blake Lively also attached a picture of screenshot of PEOPLE's tweet about the "Olympus Has Fallen" actor admitting that he doesn't know what "Free Guy" is.

However, Ryan didn't want to make it all about himself. Instead, he shifted the focus on his and Blake's recent promise to match donations to American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater, and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance," he added.

Gerard was asked about Ryan's latest game-centered flick during his interview with UNILAD earlier this month as many compared "Free Guy" to Gerard's 2009 movie "Gamer". Gerard plays a death row prisoner who ends up participating in an online game where competitors can control human beings as players. Meanwhile, "Free Guy" sees Ryan portraying a bank teller who later realizes he's a non-player in an open-world video game.

"I actually don't know what Free Guy is," Gerard said. When his "Copshop" co-star Alexis Louder told him that it's Ryan's latest movie, Gerard added, "Oh s**t, is it? I don't watch Ryan Reynolds' movies."

He then shared that he felt his role in "Gamer" was a bit ahead of its time. "I was hoping it was of the time, that people would get it. I thought it was genius," he elaborated. "It could have been executed slightly differently, but I really loved the commentary it was making on where the world was going, especially in gaming and sort of losing ourselves into that world, and technology and man bonding with machine."

"But, I didn't feel people really did get it at the time. It didn't do amazing business. It has become a bit of a cult classic," he added.