Chrissy Teigen Reveals Reason Why John Legend May Feel 'Awkward' With Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

While discussing the season 21 premiere of the NBC singing competition, the former co-host of 'Lip Sync Battle' hints that she's team Ariana as she lives in 'Ariana Grande household.'

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen believes that John Legend will find filming "The Voice" with Ariana Grande "awkward." Taking to her social media platform, the former "Lip Sync Battle" co-host revealed the real reason why her husband might feel that way.

On Monday, September 20, the 35-year-old model shared videos on her Instagram Story. In it, she discussed the season 21 premiere of the NBC singing competition that was set to premiere later that evening and also co-stars her husband John as a coach.

"Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande," Chrissy said with a laugh. She went on to add, "Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household...and have to be him."

Chrissy, who married the award-winning musician in 2013, then explained that she "didn't go to any of the tapings." The "Chrissy's Court" star confessed, "I have no idea who's who and what's what, so I'm going to be watching along with all of you and I will be unbiased and also support my husband?"

Though Ariana didn't publicly respond to Chrissy's video, she did post a screenshot to her Instagram Story of Chrissy's iMessage. According to the screengrab, Chrissy appeared to ask the "Dangerous Woman" vocalist, "Do u have any assets I can post to be team Ari." Chrissy also reposted the screenshot of the DM to her own Story.

Ariana Grande shared Chrissy Teigen's iMessage after Chrissy said that she lives in 'Ariana Grande household.'

Ariana joined the cast of "The Voice" earlier this year. The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker replaced Nick Jonas on the show. The 28-year-old pop star previously admitted that she couldn't wait to work with the star-studded panel, which also includes Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John.

"Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! [heart emoji]," Ariana announced on March 30. She also wrote, "@nickjonas we will miss you."