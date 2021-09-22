 
 

Dr. Dre Ordered to Add $1.5M to Cover Estranged Wife's Legal Fees in Divorce

Dr. Dre Ordered to Add $1.5M to Cover Estranged Wife's Legal Fees in Divorce
WENN
Celebrity

Nicole Young is said to have managed to get her rap mogul husband to pay in excess of $4 million after hiring top family law experts, Samantha Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre has lost another battle in his costly divorce - a judge has ordered him to hand his ex-wife another $1.5 million (£1.1 million) to cover more legal fees.

The rap mogul will now have to pay in excess of $4 million (£2.9 million) to cover Nicole Young's costs, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

Sources tell the site the charges are a result of Nicole hiring top family law experts, Samantha Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, who have "significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters."

The order from the judge reads, "Considering the level of the case's complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable."

  See also...

"Considering what is just and reasonable and using the Court's own experience and knowledge that the payee's reasonable fees are $3,000,000.00 and costs are $550,000.00 [sic]."

Adding that to the previous payments, the cost for Nicole's lawyers has now exceeded $4 million (£3 million).

Meanwhile, according to the court order, the former couple's split assets amount to approximately $39 million (£28.5 million) for Nicole and an estimated $243 million (£177.9 million) for Dre.

The latest payments only run up to July 2021, according to The Blast, and both sides are now being encouraged to meet and confer over what the costs might be to take the case to trial.

You can share this post!

Uma Thurman Discloses Own Abortion Drama in Opposition to New Texas Pro-Life Law

Netflix Offers a Taste of 'Britney vs. Spears' by Unleashing Audio Recording Teaser
Related Posts
Dr. Dre Accuses Ex-Wife Nicole Young of Embezzlement in New Lawsuit

Dr. Dre Accuses Ex-Wife Nicole Young of Embezzlement in New Lawsuit

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Nearly $300K a Month in Temporary Spousal Support

Dr. Dre ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Nearly $300K a Month in Temporary Spousal Support

Most Read
Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes to Dad Harry for Nipple-Baring Look as Mom Lisa Rinna Plays It Down

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Patti Labelle Heartbroken Over Death of Labelle Co-Founder Sarah Dash

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler Raves About Falling in Love With Her 'Best' Guy Weeks After Cozying Up to Jo Koy

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

'Elvira, Mistress of the Dark' Star Cassandra Peterson Confirms Sexuality, Reveals Secret Romance

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Jimmy Kimmel All Smiles While Dancing With Daughter at Her Wedding

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Meek Mill Allegedly Broke Into and Vandalized Nicki Minaj's House After Their Split

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance