The Rolling Stones Honor Charlie Watts in First Concert Since His Death

Instagram Music

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood pay tribute to their late bandmate in a private concert marking the band's first gig following the drummer's passing.

Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones dedicated their first show since Charlie Watts' death to the late drummer.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood played a private gig at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Monday (20Sep21) and took a moment to remember their bandmate, who pulled out of the group's upcoming U.S. tour over the summer (21) and died a few weeks later, aged 80.

Monday's show for billionaire Robert Kraft was the band's first without Charlie in almost 60 years, and before the gig began, Keith, Mick and Ronnie stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the front of the stage as Jagger paid an emotional tribute to Watts.

"This is our first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, it's a try out, it's the debut night for us," he said. "I must also say, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's the first tour we've done in 59 years without our lovely Charlie Watts."

"We all miss Charlie so much. We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends on and off the stage. We've got so many memories of Charlie and I'm sure some of you who have seen us before have memories of Charlie as well. I hope you will remember him like we do. We'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

He then raised a toast to the drummer, adding, "Let's have a drink to Charlie."

Ronnie Wood added, "Charlie, we're praying for you man and playing for you."

Steve Jordan has been recruited as Watts' replacement for the Stones' 13-date U.S. tour, which kicks off on 26 September in St Louis, Missouri.