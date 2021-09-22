 
 

Liam Gallagher Calls Off Concert to Recuperate After Helicopter Accident

The former Oasis member has been forced to scrap his headlining gig at Isle of Wight Festival in Belfast, Ireland as he needs time to recover following helicopter fall.

  • Sep 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has been forced to cancel a gig in Belfast, Northern Ireland due to the injuries he sustained after falling out of a helicopter.

The former Oasis singer split his nose open after taking a tumble and falling to the ground following his headline set at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday (17Sep21).

Taking to his Twitter account, Liam uploaded a photograph of his bandaged nose and wrote, "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn't rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C'mon you know (sic)."

As a result of his injuries, doctors have told him to rest up - and that means scrapping his set at Belsonic festival in Ormeau Park, Northern Ireland on Friday (24Sep21).

Breaking the news on his birthday (21Sep21), Gallagher vowed to make it up to his Irish fans.

"Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend," he writes. "I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing (sic). The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets... the show is being rescheduled...i'll make it up to ya (sic)."

Following the helicopter accident that left him with a bloody face, Liam also wrote on social media, "Life is precious let's make it happen I'm not messing about we only get to do it once I'm coming in a mess I'm going out in style c'mon you know I have no time for balloon Balloon knots (sic)."

