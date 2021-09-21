Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

In a new magazine interview, the 'Nine Perfect Strangers' star makes a rare reference to her ex-husband when asked whether she resented the ongoing tabloid frenzy over her relationship with him.

Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman is convinced she helped fuel media intrusion during her marriage to Tom Cruise by being "too open".

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" star covers the October, 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar and makes a rare reference to her superstar first husband, who she was married to from 1990 to 2001, in the accompanying interview.

Asked whether she resented the ongoing tabloid frenzy over her relationship with the "Top Gun" star - and its unraveling - the Oscar winner admits she didn't handle things as well as she might have, because she was "young" and not "shut-down" enough.

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" she reveals, laughing before adding, "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible [sic]. I just prefer to live in the world that way..."

Kidman admits she's wiser and more "wary" now, but she still errs on the side of taking a "warm" approach.

"I'm wary at times," she adds, "and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach. My husband, Keith [Urban], says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.' "

The actress also Kidman claimed she was more into the country singer than he was to her when they met in 2005 at an event called G'Day L.A. " 'Yeah, but he’s not gonna be interested in me,' " Kidman recalled replying to her sister. "And he actually wasn't that interested in me at the time -- which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated."

"Yeah. I was really, really into him," she said. "He took a little time. And he's like, 'That is so incorrect, Nicole.' "