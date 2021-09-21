 
 

Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage

Nicole Kidman Believes She Was 'Not Shut-Down' Enough During Tom Cruise Marriage
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

In a new magazine interview, the 'Nine Perfect Strangers' star makes a rare reference to her ex-husband when asked whether she resented the ongoing tabloid frenzy over her relationship with him.

  • Sep 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman is convinced she helped fuel media intrusion during her marriage to Tom Cruise by being "too open".

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" star covers the October, 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar and makes a rare reference to her superstar first husband, who she was married to from 1990 to 2001, in the accompanying interview.

Asked whether she resented the ongoing tabloid frenzy over her relationship with the "Top Gun" star - and its unraveling - the Oscar winner admits she didn't handle things as well as she might have, because she was "young" and not "shut-down" enough.

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" she reveals, laughing before adding, "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible [sic]. I just prefer to live in the world that way..."

  See also...

Kidman admits she's wiser and more "wary" now, but she still errs on the side of taking a "warm" approach.

"I'm wary at times," she adds, "and I've been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach. My husband, Keith [Urban], says that when he met me, he said, 'How's your heart?' And I apparently responded, 'Open.' "

The actress also Kidman claimed she was more into the country singer than he was to her when they met in 2005 at an event called G'Day L.A. " 'Yeah, but he’s not gonna be interested in me,' " Kidman recalled replying to her sister. "And he actually wasn't that interested in me at the time -- which he now says is not true; he was just sort of intimidated."

"Yeah. I was really, really into him," she said. "He took a little time. And he's like, 'That is so incorrect, Nicole.' "

You can share this post!

Wrestling Star Daffney Unger's Death Officially Ruled Suicide by Gunshot

Father of Two Jeezy Expecting First Child With New Wife Jeannie Mai
Related Posts
Nicole Kidman Claims Having Children Help Her Cope With Frustration Over Hollywood Ageists

Nicole Kidman Claims Having Children Help Her Cope With Frustration Over Hollywood Ageists

Nicole Kidman Wishes She Had the Option to Have More Children

Nicole Kidman Wishes She Had the Option to Have More Children

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-Year-old Daughter Has Received Covid Vaccination

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-Year-old Daughter Has Received Covid Vaccination

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Son Connor Flaunts New Short Haircut in Rare Selfie

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Son Connor Flaunts New Short Haircut in Rare Selfie

Most Read
Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death
Celebrity

Jean Smart Struggles to Cope With Husband's Death

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

JT Rumored to Be Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert's Baby

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Chris Rock Diagnosed With Covid Despite Being Vaccinated

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Emmys 2021: Twitter Blasts Maskless Celebrities at the Event

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Queen's Roger Taylor Believes John Deacon Never Recovered From Freddie Mercury's Death

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Yung Bleu's Ex Accuses Him of Stalking and Threatening: If Something Happens to Me, He Did It

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Nicki Minaj's Mom Posts God Is the Only Judge Amid Backlash Over the Rapper's Vaccine Stance

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Anthony Davis Serenades Longtime Partner Marlen P at Their Wedding

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Jordyn Woods and Amelia Hamlin Almost Naked in Barely-There Outfits

Elton John 'on the Warpath' to Sort Out Post-Brexit Touring Restrictions With Boris Johnson

Elton John 'on the Warpath' to Sort Out Post-Brexit Touring Restrictions With Boris Johnson