 
 

Kim Kardashian Insists Rumors of 'More Graphic and Better' Sex Tape Are Untrue

Through her lawyer, the mother of Kanye West's four children insists the claims that there is 'more graphic and better' footage of her with ex-boyfriend Ray J are untrue.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - A lawyer for Kim Kardashian has denounced claims of an unreleased sex tape of her with ex-boyfriend Ray J as "unequivocally false."

Footage of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and her former boyfriend's intimate moments from 2002 was previously sold to U.S. adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for a reported $1 million (£730,000) after being leaked online and the release of the racy action is widely credited with helping to make Kim famous.

Last week (ends17Sep21), Ray's former manager, Wack 100, insisted in a podcast interview he is in possession of additional never-before-seen video of the former couple having sex, which is "more graphic and better" than the first tape.

Now Kim's lawyer has addressed the report and dismissed it as untrue.

Marty Singer told TMZ on Saturday (18Sep21), "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

Speaking on Bootleg Kev's podcast, Wack, real name Cash Jones, insisted the only person he'd hand the footage to would be Kim's estranged husband, Kanye West, because it would be "disrespectful" to make it public.

"All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it. It'd be a great personal, private NFT (non-fungible token)(sic)..," he told the Los Angeles disc jockey.

"I would never give it to anybody but Kanye 'cause it's the mother of his children," he added, referencing the four kids Kim shares with the "Donda" rapper.

"Because it's Kanye, I probably would give it to Kanye. That's for him. We can't put that out there in the world like that. It'd be disrespectful."

