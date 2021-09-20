 
 

'The Sopranos' Star Michael Imperioli Pays Tribute to James Gandolfini on His 60th Birthday

The Christopher Moltisanti depicter remembers his late co-star in a heartfelt tribute on what would have been his 60th birthday, eight years after the actor's passing.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Sopranos" star Michael Imperioli has shared a touching tribute to his late co-star James Gandolfini on what would have been his 60th birthday.

On Saturday (18Sep21), Imperioli shared a touching tribute to Gandolfini, who died of a heart attack while on vacation in Rome, Italy in 2013.

"Dear Jim, Today marks 60 years since you came into this world," Michael wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and James at an awards show.

"As fate would have it, I am in Rome, the city where you left this world."

The two starred together on the acclaimed HBO mob show, which aired from 1999 until 2007.

The "One Night in Miami…" actor added, "I will think of you today as I wander these ancient streets. I will remember the laughs most of all. Today I am reminded how fortunate I am to have acted beside you more than I ever did (or ever will, most likely) with anyone else. What a privilege. Thank you for the friendship, generosity and kindness. Love always, Michael. #thesopranos #jamesgandolfini."

Anthony Soprano, the fictional mob boss originated by James Gandolfini, is set to be brought back to life in a prequel movie titled "The Many Saints of Newark". A younger version of the onscreen mafia mogul will be played by James' son Michael Gandolfini.

The upcoming movie also stars Ray Liotta, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Vera Farmiga, and Billy Magnussen.

