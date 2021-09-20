Amy Schumer Hospitalized as She Recovers From Surgery to Have Uterus and Appendix Removed

WENN Celebrity

The 'Trainwreck' actress shares a post from hospital as she has gone under the knife to have her uterus and appendix removed due to her struggle with endometriosis.

AceShowbiz - Actress Amy Schumer has had her uterus and appendix removed during surgery for endometriosis.

The "Trainwreck" star has suffered from the often excruciating condition - in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it - for some time, but the operation required was far more extensive than she was expecting.

Amy shared a snap of herself in a hospital gown and a clip filmed by husband Chris Fischer on Instagram on Saturday (18Sep21).

Speaking from her hospital bed, she said, "So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore."

She also took the opportunity to alert followers to the condition, captioning the post, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

Celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi was quick to respond, commenting, "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story (sic). Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!"

And "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing wrote, "Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!"

Schumer first went public with her health issue after giving birth to son Gene in May 2019 when complications from endometriosis added hours to her Caesarean section.

As a result, she and Chris announced in August 2020 they were not planning on having another child.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she told NBC at the time. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."