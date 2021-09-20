 
 

Amy Schumer Hospitalized as She Recovers From Surgery to Have Uterus and Appendix Removed

Amy Schumer Hospitalized as She Recovers From Surgery to Have Uterus and Appendix Removed
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Trainwreck' actress shares a post from hospital as she has gone under the knife to have her uterus and appendix removed due to her struggle with endometriosis.

  • Sep 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Amy Schumer has had her uterus and appendix removed during surgery for endometriosis.

The "Trainwreck" star has suffered from the often excruciating condition - in which tissue from the uterus grows outside of it - for some time, but the operation required was far more extensive than she was expecting.

Amy shared a snap of herself in a hospital gown and a clip filmed by husband Chris Fischer on Instagram on Saturday (18Sep21).

Speaking from her hospital bed, she said, "So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

"There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore."

She also took the opportunity to alert followers to the condition, captioning the post, "If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis."

  See also...

Celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi was quick to respond, commenting, "Thank you so much for sharing your endo story (sic). Over 200 million women worldwide suffer with this. Hope you feel better soon!"

And "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing wrote, "Oh my goodness, 30?! So happy they are gone and you won't have that pain anymore. Heal well Am!"

Schumer first went public with her health issue after giving birth to son Gene in May 2019 when complications from endometriosis added hours to her Caesarean section.

As a result, she and Chris announced in August 2020 they were not planning on having another child.

"I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she told NBC at the time. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

You can share this post!

'Only Fools and Horses' Star John Challis Dies After Going Public With Cancer Battle
Related Posts
Amy Schumer Left Shocked by Husband's Birthday Cake for Her

Amy Schumer Left Shocked by Husband's Birthday Cake for Her

Amy Schumer: Chris Fischer Is Husband and Father Beyond My Wildest Dreams

Amy Schumer: Chris Fischer Is Husband and Father Beyond My Wildest Dreams

Amy Schumer's Sex Life Dies Up After She Becomes Mother

Amy Schumer's Sex Life Dies Up After She Becomes Mother

Amy Schumer Still Hopeful to Have Another Baby Despite Quitting IVF

Amy Schumer Still Hopeful to Have Another Baby Despite Quitting IVF

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Kodak Black's Artist WizDaWizard Found Dead Following Alleged Shooting in Hallandale Beach

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Someone Leaves Dog Poop on Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Nikita Dragun Backpedaling on Attempt to Expose Tyga: Don't Sexualize Trans Women

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez Feels Like She Doesn't Belong in Hollywood

T.I. and Tiny 'Pleased, but Not Surprised' They Escape Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault in L.A.

T.I. and Tiny 'Pleased, but Not Surprised' They Escape Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault in L.A.

Kanye West Allegedly Cheated With 'A-List Singer' as Kim 'Struggled' After Welcoming 2nd Child

Kanye West Allegedly Cheated With 'A-List Singer' as Kim 'Struggled' After Welcoming 2nd Child

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Wendy Williams Reportedly In 'Difficult Time' Amid Hospitalization for Psych Evaluation

Wendy Williams Reportedly In 'Difficult Time' Amid Hospitalization for Psych Evaluation