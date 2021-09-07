'Only Fools and Horses' Star John Challis Pulls Out of Tour as He's Battling Cancer

YouTube Celebrity

The 79-year-old British actor has decided to call off an upcoming speaking engagement tour in order to focus on his medical treatment amid cancer battle.

AceShowbiz - "Only Fools and Horses" star John Challis has scrapped an upcoming speaking engagement tour so he can focus on his secret cancer battle.

The British actor was booked to talk about his life and career at a series of shows beginning later this month (Sep21), but reveals he has been advised not to proceed with the tour, according to reports.

A statement from tour promoter A Way With Media reads, "Due to ill health, John's tour is cancelled with immediate effect. He completed the first show of his present tour, intending to continue. However, he has been advised to cancel further engagements."

Challis and his representatives have yet to confirm the cancer news, which comes days after he was granted honorary citizenship in Serbia for his portrayal of car dealer Boycie in the beloved British comedy series, which ran from 1981 to 1991, with 16 Christmas specials up through 2003.

The show has always been popular in the Balkan state, but "Only Fools and Horses" enjoyed a resurgence last year (20) during lockdown, and Boycie became a fan favourite.

The veteran actor made a documentary, "Boycie in Belgrade", to explore Serbia's love affair with the show.

"A local DJ said it was the only thing that made them smile during their terrible wars...," Challis said. "They love Boycie, Trigger, Del Boy, Rodney... They have murals of them all over the place."

Challis was offered honorary Serbian citizenship by the Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Goran Vesic, following the release of the documentary.

"I was just flabbergasted. It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me really," he said.