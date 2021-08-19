Nick Cave Feels Privileged to Be Able to Get Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

WENN/Euan Cherry Celebrity

In the latest instalment of his 'Red Hand Files' series, the Bad Seeds frontman also responses to fan's questions about 'Ivermectin as a prophylactic' against the virus and the death of composer Hal Willner.

Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cave is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The singer spoke out about the vaccine in the latest instalment of his "Red Hand Files" series in response to three separate questions.

"I had my second jab on 26th May, and I can now live in this embattled world knowing that if I catch COVID there is little chance of me dying from it," Cave wrote after being asked if he was vaccinated.

"I feel privileged to live in an age where our scientists are able to develop a vaccine to help combat a pandemic, and to do it at such an astonishing speed. It feels to me that this is a momentous time in medical history."

On the topic of "Ivermectin as a prophylactic" against the disease, the star admitted he "know(s) little about this other than the evidence for its effectiveness appears speculative."

Meanwhile, a third fan asked the star about the late American composer Hal Willner, who died in 2020 from COVID-19.

The pair had worked together as part of a T-Rex tribute album, with Willner producing Cave's cover of the song "Cosmic Dancer". They also collaborated on the invitational Meltdown Festival in 1999.

"Hal Willner was a great man with a beautiful soul," Cave wrote. "His death was sudden and shocking and a deep blow to us all. If there had been a vaccine available at that time, Hal may still be alive today."

"I am looking forward to the time when the world emerges from its derangement and Hal's friends can come together, in love, to pay tribute to this remarkable man - in the way that he himself did to many before him. I pray we won't have to wait too long."