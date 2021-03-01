 
 

Shaun Ryder Credits Medication for Reviving His Sex Drive

Shaun Ryder Credits Medication for Reviving His Sex Drive
Instagram
Celebrity

The 58-year-old lead vocalist of the Happy Mondays claims his love life with wife Joanne Ryder has improved since he took thyroid and blood pressure medication.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shaun Ryder is convinced his thyroid and blood pressure medication is responsible for reviving his sex drive.

The 58-year-old star believes he's currently taking more drugs than ever and according to his wife Joanne Ryder, it's helping to improve their love life.

Shaun shared, "I'm probably on more drugs today than in the Happy Mondays heyday."

"I'm on thyroxine, which is for my under-active thyroid. I'm on blood pressure pills. I'm on testosterone replacement."

"The thyroid affects everything - allergies and all sorts. I mean, if I don't take these pills for the allergies, I can't breathe. It'd be like an ­anaphylactic shock. Me throat goes tight and everything. I'm riddled with arthritis, too."

  See also...

"But my wife is well satisfied with the testosterone treatment as all that went at the end of me 40s, so I've been on it for about 12 years now."

"So, yeah, it was like being 21, but without all the headaches of what goes with being 21."

Despite this, the "Step On" hitmaker insisted he's happier now than he was during his Happy Mondays pomp.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column, "You could say it's a case of pills and bellyaches with not so much of the thrills any more."

"But I've got the thrill of life. I know it sounds a bit monkey hippyish, but I just do get a buzz off having a good life with people round me."

"I don't miss the drugs because I missed my children growing up. I mean, when I first had children, I was out - I never saw them. I was going around the world making a career, I was out and didn't see them grow up."

You can share this post!

Rose Leslie Plays 'Time Traveler's Wife', George Clooney and Julia Roberts Score 'Ticket to Paradise

Rita Ora: Lockdown Allowed Me to Figure Out Direction for My New Music
Related Posts
Shaun Ryder Turns to Scalp Tattoo to Conceal Hair Loss

Shaun Ryder Turns to Scalp Tattoo to Conceal Hair Loss

Most Read
K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants
Celebrity

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

KJ Apa Turned to Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry Amid Struggle With Fame After 'Riverdale' Premiere

KJ Apa Turned to Cole Sprouse and Luke Perry Amid Struggle With Fame After 'Riverdale' Premiere

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Hits Back at 'Dim Witted' Troll Twisting Her Swimsuit Selfie

David Bowie and Iman's Daughter Hits Back at 'Dim Witted' Troll Twisting Her Swimsuit Selfie

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Actor Ronald Pickup Dies at 80 After Long Illness

Actor Ronald Pickup Dies at 80 After Long Illness

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Dominic Cooper's Stolen Ferrari Abandoned at Junkyard

Dominic Cooper's Stolen Ferrari Abandoned at Junkyard

Surveillance Video Capturing Moment Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Being Shot Surfaces

Surveillance Video Capturing Moment Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Being Shot Surfaces

Nicki Minaj Fans Accused of Sending Claudia Jordan Death Threats for Alleged Diss

Nicki Minaj Fans Accused of Sending Claudia Jordan Death Threats for Alleged Diss

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother