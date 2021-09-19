Ten Celebrities Who Dated a Fan

Pexels/Anna Kester Celebrity

Each couple has their own interesting story of their first encounter that changes their life entirely as some of them start with a destined meeting at a coffee shop.

Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - One may think that it's a far-fetched idea, but some people are lucky enough to date their celebrity crush. In fact, a lot of them have ended up walking down the aisle with their celebrity crush.

Each couple has their own interesting story of their first encounter that changed their life entirely. Some of them started with a destined meeting at a coffee shop, while some others are the result of some longtime cyber stalking.

Find out these ten stars who dated their own fans.

1. Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink WENN/PNP Jillian Fink is among those who get to live with her celebrity crush. She was a fan of her now-husband Patrick Dempsey and was super psyched when the "Grey's Anatomy" actor booked an appointment with her for a haircut back in 1994. Long story short, the two hit it off quickly and decided to get married in 1999. The "Enchanted" star and the stylist are now proud parents of their three kids, Tallula, Darby and Sullivan.

2. Billie Joe Armstrong and Adrienne Nesser WENN/PNP Also living a happy life with her idol was Billie Joe Armstrong's wife Adrienne Nesser. The lead vocalist of Green Day met Adrienne at a Green Day show at 815 6th Street in her hometown of Minneapolis on July 4, 1990. The couple then tied the knot on July 2, 1994, with Adrienne discovering that she was pregnant the day after their wedding. The pair share two sons together, Joseph Marciano "Joey" Armstrong and Jakob Danger Armstrong.

3. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman WENN/Instar Anne Hathaway met her producer husband Adam Shulman in 2008 thanks to a mutual friend. It was said that when the two first met, Anne was fresh out of a relationship and she managed to find love in Adam, who has been a huge fan of "The Devil Wears Prada" star way before. It seemingly wasn't hard for Adam to charm the actress. After going to New Orleans together to attend a screening of "Rachel Getting Married", "The Princess Diaries" star told PEOPLE that she immediately "fell in love like a fool" with Adam. The couple wed in 2012 and shares two children, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman, together.

4. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Instagram Danny Moder is a successful fan. The cinematographer met Julia Roberts back in 2000 as they worked on "The Mexican". They bonded immediately during the filming and it escalated to a romantic relationship. The couple then had a low-key surprise wedding at the actress' ranch in Taos, New Mexico in 2002. A source claimed at the time that a group of around 60 family and friends traveled to the home to "celebrate Independence Day." They are proud parents of their three kids, Hazel Moder, Henry Daniel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder.

5. Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim WENN Nicolas Cage found love in fan Alice Kim back in 2004. The pair met for the first time at a Los Angeles restaurant called Kabuki, where Kim worked as a waitress. They took their whirlwind romance to the next level as they got married a mere two months later. The marriage was done in order for her to travel with him to South Africa to film "Lord of War". They welcomed their son, whom they named Kal-El, in 2005. The pair, however, got divorced in 2016.

6. Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Instagram Also falling in love with his fan was Zac Efron. The actor met girlfriend Vanessa Valladares at Byron Bay's General Store cafe where she worked as a waitress in 2020. Hitting it off quickly, they dated for 10 months. They seemed to be serious in their relationship as they moved in together. Unfortunately, the "High School Musical" alum and Vanessa allegedly called it quits in April 2021.

7. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren WENN/Regina Wagner Cash Warren had been a fan of Jessica Alba for years before he finally walked down the aisle with the actress. They met on the set of 2004's "Fantastic Four" as Cash served as a production assistant. The couple got married in Los Angeles in May 2008 and shares 3 children together. Of the secret to their longlasting marriage, the "L.A.'s Finest" alum said to PEOPLE, "But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes - which we've gone through that one!"

8. Prince William and Kate Middleton Instagram Kate Middleton is just like other girls who idolized Prince William when she was younger. It was rumored that when she was 13, she had a poster of Prince William on her college dorm room wall. The Duchess of Cambridge, however, denied the allegations, saying, "No. No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!" Either way, the couple tied the knot in 2011 and is happily raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

9. Liam Payne and Maya Henry Instagram Maya Henry was a certified One Direction fan before she dated Liam Payne in 2019. She even had a picture of her attending a One Direction meet-and-greet back in 2015. The two initially kept their romance a secret for months before confirming their relationship in August 2019. Things were serious between them as they got engaged in 2020. While many fans supported them, the two broke up in June 2021. They, however, were rumored to be rekindling their romance after being spotted spending some time together at a yacht party in August of this year.

10. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Instagram When it comes to dating their own fan, we can't leave out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Just like the rest of us, the model daughter of Stephen Baldwin was once a Belieber as a picture of her waiting in line as Justin took photos with fans outside of an NYC hotel in 2012 surfaced online. They started dating in 2014 after Justin split from Selena Gomez. Following an on-and-off relationship, the "Peaches" hitmaker and the model got married in a courthouse wedding in 2018. The happy couple then had an intimate reception in 2019 in South Carolina.