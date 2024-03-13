 

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

While roasting her musician father during her speech, the 'Batman' actress does note that being his 'daughter has been one of the great adventures' of her life.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Zoe Kravitz used humor when honoring her father Lenny Kravitz at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. When taking the podium to deliver a speech, the "High Fidelity" star playfully trolled her "cool dad" and his iconic fashion sense.

"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life," the 35-year-old began. "Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together."

Zoe, who was born when her father was 24 years old, continued, "We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot." She elaborated, "I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art."

After a brief pause, "The Batman" actress joked, "But mostly, I've seen through your shirts." She went on to explain, "According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt."

"And sure, it used to embarrass me when you picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it, You really do pull it off," Zoe, whom Lenny shares with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, recalled. "Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing."

Zoe also noted that having "such a cool dad" has been "awesome," but not for the reasons people may assume. She detailed, "What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts, it comes from your true love of life. Everything you do is an expression of that love."

"I know Grandpa Sy and Grandma Roxie were already so proud of what they got to watch you do and accomplish and I know that they are still watching in awe of the man and artist you have become," Zoe added. "I know I am. Congratulations, you're a star."

Zoe and Lenny later shared a sweet father-daughter hug as the attendees applauded her speech. The 59-year-old singer then told his child, "That was beautiful."

