SpotemGottem Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shot Multiple Times in Road Rage Incident

Instagram Celebrity

The car the 19-year-old rapper was riding in was shot at least 22 times on the driver's side when he's leaving the studio in Miami on early Friday morning, September 17.

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - SpotemGottem is another victim of gun violence involving a hip-hop star. The "Beat Box" hitmaker is currently recovering in a hospital after he was being shot multiple times in a road rage incident in Miami.

SpotemGottem's legal counsel has confirmed the shooting, telling Complex, "SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio." The incident happened on early Friday morning, September 17, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the site Florida Highway Patrol responded to the drive-by shooting around 3 A.M. Friday. The car the rapper was riding in was being shot at least 22 times on the driver's side.

Spotemgottem's manager Dee Phatboy said the Jacksonville-born artist was riding in the passenger seat when another vehicle pulled beside them and shot up Spotemgottem's vehicle with an automatic weapon.

The driver was reportedly shot in his hip, while SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Lamar Harden, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs. They were both taken to a local hospital in stable condition and the 19-year-old rapper is expected to make a full recovery. His condition was previously described as "critical."

No arrest has been made as police are still searching for the shooter.

SpotemGottem released his album "Most Wanted" in May this year. He has collaborated with the likes of DaBaby, Polo G, Pooh Shiesty and NLE Choppa.

Just last month, he was wanted in Dallas, Texas in connection to a 2020 homicide of a man named Reginald Agnew Jr. He was believed to be bragging about the murder in a video for his song "Again", which he uploaded on the social media site, Triller.

A month before, he was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm/accessory for a case in June, where he allegedly was in a car with several friends and broke the gate at a parking garage located near 10th Street and Collins Avenue. The young emcee reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic weapon at a person who tried to stop the vehicle before fleeing the scene. He was released after he was granted an $18,500 bond.