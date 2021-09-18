 
 

Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Secretly Welcome Second Child

Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Secretly Welcome Second Child
Instagram
Celebrity

In addition to announcing that the pair welcomed their 'perfect little man' No. 2 a little over a month ago, the 'Succession' actor's wife offers a glimpse at their newborn son.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are now parents of two. In a new social media post, the "Succession" actor and his wife revealed that they had secretly welcomed their second child, a baby son, together a month ago.

Announcing that the married couple has a new bundle of joy was Jazz. Taking to her Instagram page, the 34-year-old mom offered a glimpse at their newborn son. "One month with our perfect little man," she wrote in the caption. She also added her little boy's birth date, "8.17.21," and a hashtag that read, "#gettheepidural."

In her post, Jazz included a photo of her sitting on a bench and holding her son. There's also a snap of her in the hospital, cradling her newborn baby. Other images saw her 2-year-old daughter Kinsey playing around with the little boy.

  See also...

Jazz confirmed her second pregnancy in an Instagram post she shared on May 20, which also happened to be her 34th birthday. Holding the hand of her and Kieran's daughter, Jazz showed off her growing baby bump in a black summer dress. She simply captioned the post "34," adding the birthday cake and egg-hatching emojis.

A month later, Jazz joked about her "huge" pregnant belly. Alongside a series of Instagram photos, she wrote, "I honestly don't know what's baby and what's pasta at this point." She went on to add, "Either way I'm huge."

That same month, Jazz shared a sweet tribute to Kieran on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to this one. Just when we finally felt like we'd gotten the hang of this whole parenting thing we decided to relive the whole newborn nightmare again," she wrote underneath a photo of the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" actor lifting his daughter while taking a dip in the pool. "Here's to the calm before the storm of being parents to two gremlins. Two is easier than one right?….. right?….F**k."

You can share this post!

SpotemGottem Expected to Make Full Recovery After Shot Multiple Times in Road Rage Incident

Report: Tristan Thompson Still Very Flirty With Khloe Kardashian
Related Posts
Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

Kieran Culkin's Wife Pregnant With Their Second Child

Kieran Culkin: I Did Not Know Macaulay Was the Star of 'Home Alone'

Kieran Culkin: I Did Not Know Macaulay Was the Star of 'Home Alone'

Kieran Culkin's Wife Gives Birth to First Child After 25 Hours of Labor

Kieran Culkin's Wife Gives Birth to First Child After 25 Hours of Labor

Kieran Culkin to Become First-Time Father in September

Kieran Culkin to Become First-Time Father in September

Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Khloe Kardashian Labeled 'Cheap' After Commenting on Tristan Thompson's Shirtless Pic

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Unfazed by Selena Gomez Fans' Taunt at Met Gala