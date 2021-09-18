Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Secretly Welcome Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to announcing that the pair welcomed their 'perfect little man' No. 2 a little over a month ago, the 'Succession' actor's wife offers a glimpse at their newborn son.

AceShowbiz - Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are now parents of two. In a new social media post, the "Succession" actor and his wife revealed that they had secretly welcomed their second child, a baby son, together a month ago.

Announcing that the married couple has a new bundle of joy was Jazz. Taking to her Instagram page, the 34-year-old mom offered a glimpse at their newborn son. "One month with our perfect little man," she wrote in the caption. She also added her little boy's birth date, "8.17.21," and a hashtag that read, "#gettheepidural."

In her post, Jazz included a photo of her sitting on a bench and holding her son. There's also a snap of her in the hospital, cradling her newborn baby. Other images saw her 2-year-old daughter Kinsey playing around with the little boy.

Jazz confirmed her second pregnancy in an Instagram post she shared on May 20, which also happened to be her 34th birthday. Holding the hand of her and Kieran's daughter, Jazz showed off her growing baby bump in a black summer dress. She simply captioned the post "34," adding the birthday cake and egg-hatching emojis.

A month later, Jazz joked about her "huge" pregnant belly. Alongside a series of Instagram photos, she wrote, "I honestly don't know what's baby and what's pasta at this point." She went on to add, "Either way I'm huge."

That same month, Jazz shared a sweet tribute to Kieran on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to this one. Just when we finally felt like we'd gotten the hang of this whole parenting thing we decided to relive the whole newborn nightmare again," she wrote underneath a photo of the "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" actor lifting his daughter while taking a dip in the pool. "Here's to the calm before the storm of being parents to two gremlins. Two is easier than one right?….. right?….F**k."