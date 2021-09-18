 
 

Naomi Campbell: There Is No Greater Love Than Lifelong Bond With Dream Child

The runway superstar breaks silence on motherhood after welcoming daughter via surrogacy, feeling grateful and honored to be a mother to 'a beautiful little blessing.'

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has opened up about becoming a mother for the first time since announcing the arrival of her daughter in May (21).

In an interview with BBC HARDtalk, the 51-year-old supermodel, who was recently appointed Queen's Commonwealth Trust Platinum Jubilee Global Ambassador, gushed about her baby girl, describing her as "independent and smart" and a very good sleeper.

"I'm really lucky I think have a dream child", she told interviewer Zeinab Badawi on Thursday (15Sep21), as she shared what details on what the first few months of motherhood have been like. "She's wonderful. She's very independent already, very smart, alert, sleeps 12 hours. She's a good girl."

When asked if she planned to instil the values in her to be a strong independent woman, Naomi said, "Absolutely. Right down to the hygiene part."

The Brit announced the arrival of her daughter in May via surrogate with a sweet Instagram post of her daughter's tiny feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote on Instagram. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love."

The supermodel has never been married but was previously engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore.

She's been romantically linked with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Robert De Niro, Skepta, and Liam Payne, but Naomi admits her personal life has suffered due to her dedication to her work.

Asked what she's sacrificed, she told The Cut, "I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you. It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong... you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise."

Naomi insisted she isn't alone as she has a great support system.

"I'm not out here on my own," she smiled. "It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love."

"And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it's important for me to remember to say 'Thank you.' "

"You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you."

