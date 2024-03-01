 

Naomi Campbell Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been' Since Spending Time With Mohammed Al Turki

Cover Images/Darla Khazei
The 53-year-old British supermodel has reportedly grown close to the Saudi Arabian movie producer and there's 'spark' between them as they spent a lot of time together.

  • Mar 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell is rumored to have bonded with Mohammed Al Turki over their mutual "love of fashion." The 53-year-old supermodel - who was in a long-term relationship with Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin from 2008 until 2013 but has also dated the likes of Robert De Niro and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs over the years - has been spotted attending various events with the Saudi Arabian film producer, 37, and is reportedly spending time with him in Dubai.

"Naomi is very selective with who she spends time with and she has become close to Mohammed," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

"They bonded over their love of fashion and art and have a lot of mutual friends. Naomi has been in Dubai with him and she seems to be the happiest she has ever been. They spend a lot of time together and there appears to be a spark between them, even if it is just a friendship at this point."

Meanwhile, Naomi has a two-year-old daughter and an eight-month-old son - whose names she has never revealed publicly - and recently explained whilst on a trip to Milan Fashion Week over the weekend that she has had both of them formally admitted to the church.

During an appearance on the Italian TV show "Che Tempo Che Fa", she said, "It's a picture taken a few weeks ago for the baptism of my son. Stefano [Dolce] and Domenico [Gabbana] gave us the dresses. Both my children are baptised, it was a beautiful thing."

Naomi also explained that becoming a mother was the thing she wanted most in life and admitted that the reason why she keeps her children so shielded from the public eye is because she believes they have a "right to privacy" despite her own global fame.

She said, "I think for me that was the thing I wanted the most, to become a mother. Babies have the right to their privacy and to grow up in a completely normal way, my job and my public figure should not interfere with their lives. I try my best. They travel with me, they both really like to fly, my daughter likes to fly. And she is the boss. She is running the house. I am just the mother."

