 
 

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart
Instagram
Music

The 'Fearless' singer is celebrating as she dominates music chart after launching the upgraded version of her single ahead of the upcoming 'Red (Taylor's Version)' release.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has skipped ahead in her "Taylor's Version" release schedule to share her new version of 2015 hit Wildest Dreams on TikTok.

The popstar gifted her TikTok followers with the surprise release on Friday (17Sep21), after spotting fans attempting to sing along to the original version of the song on the video-sharing site.

"Hi!" she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version."

Users on the site have been using the popular slow zoom filter, which makes lip syncing to favourite tracks easier.

"If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!" the Grammy winner wrote in a post on her TikTok page. "Felt cute might drop the whole song later (sic)."

  See also...

Two hours later, she did share the song, with the caption, "Burnin' it down (fireemoji)."

A fan account noted within hours of its release, "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" had grabbed the number one spot on U.S. iTunes.

Swift's next re-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)", will be out on 19 November (21).

The singer also upgraded her sophomore set "Fearless".

She decided to re-record her early albums after failing to acquire the rights to her back catalogue as Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. He later sold her catalogue along with his own Ithaca Holdings to Korean entertainment giant HYBE in a billion-dollar deal.

You can share this post!

New Mom Katy Perry Shows Off Swaddling Skills While Shopping for Baby Clothes With Oprah

Naomi Campbell: There Is No Greater Love Than Lifelong Bond With Dream Child
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So

Taylor Swift Congratulates Anita Baker on Reclaiming Her Masters as Pop Star Failed to Do So

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Oprah and More Pay Tribute to Beyonce on 40th Birthday

Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Oprah and More Pay Tribute to Beyonce on 40th Birthday

Taylor Swift Pledges to Devote Her TikTok Account to Cats

Taylor Swift Pledges to Devote Her TikTok Account to Cats

Taylor Swift Offers a Peek at 'Red' Re-Release Through Newly Launched TikTok Account

Taylor Swift Offers a Peek at 'Red' Re-Release Through Newly Launched TikTok Account

Most Read
Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'
Music

Idris Elba Steps Down as GRM Rated Awards Co-Host Over 'Unfortunate Isolation Circumstances'

Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

Dionne Warwick Eyeing Taylor Swift Collaboration

Todd Rundgren Labels Kanye West 'A Shoe Designer' Over Album Snub

Todd Rundgren Labels Kanye West 'A Shoe Designer' Over Album Snub

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

The Rolling Stones to Play Charlie Watts Montage and Paint Logo Black on Tour as Tribute

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

P. Diddy Challenges Dr. Dre to Verzuz Rap Battle and Turns Down Jermaine Dupri

Girls Aloud Plot Charity Concert to Remember Late Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud Plot Charity Concert to Remember Late Sarah Harding

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

Justin Bieber Collects Another One-Billion-View Video on YouTube With 'Let Me Love You'

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

John Lydon Calls Sex Pistols Bandmates 'Evil' After Losing in 'Hideous, Nasty' Dispute

Mike Patton Gets Faith No More Members' Support in Canceling Concert Dates

Mike Patton Gets Faith No More Members' Support in Canceling Concert Dates

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X Applauded by Kid Cudi for Breaking Down 'Homophobic Cloud Over Hip-Hop'

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

Lil Nas X's 'THATS WHAT I WANT' Music Video Shows Him Crying in Wedding Dress in Church

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon for Barring Her From Performing Her Own Songs on Tour

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Nickelodeon for Barring Her From Performing Her Own Songs on Tour

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs