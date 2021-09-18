Taylor Swift Releases New Version of 'Wildest Dreams' and Rules iTunes Chart

Instagram Music

The 'Fearless' singer is celebrating as she dominates music chart after launching the upgraded version of her single ahead of the upcoming 'Red (Taylor's Version)' release.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has skipped ahead in her "Taylor's Version" release schedule to share her new version of 2015 hit Wildest Dreams on TikTok.

The popstar gifted her TikTok followers with the surprise release on Friday (17Sep21), after spotting fans attempting to sing along to the original version of the song on the video-sharing site.

"Hi!" she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "Saw you guys got Wildest Dreams trending on tiktok, thought you should have my version."

Users on the site have been using the popular slow zoom filter, which makes lip syncing to favourite tracks easier.

"If you guys want to use my version of wildest dreams for the slow zoom trend, here she is!" the Grammy winner wrote in a post on her TikTok page. "Felt cute might drop the whole song later (sic)."

Two hours later, she did share the song, with the caption, "Burnin' it down (fireemoji)."

A fan account noted within hours of its release, "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" had grabbed the number one spot on U.S. iTunes.

Swift's next re-recorded album, "Red (Taylor's Version)", will be out on 19 November (21).

The singer also upgraded her sophomore set "Fearless".

She decided to re-record her early albums after failing to acquire the rights to her back catalogue as Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group. He later sold her catalogue along with his own Ithaca Holdings to Korean entertainment giant HYBE in a billion-dollar deal.