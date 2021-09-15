 
 

Britney Spears Asks Fans Not to Worry Over Her Social Media Break

Britney Spears Asks Fans Not to Worry Over Her Social Media Break
Facebook
Celebrity

The 'Toxic' hitmaker shuts down her Instagram account two days after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, but assures she will be back soon.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has assured fans she's not stepping away from Instagram for good after shutting down her account on Tuesday, September 14. Fans trying to check out the pop superstar's latest posts were met with a message explaining the site was no longer available.

The switch off came two days after Britney used the account to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday, September 12.

The pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has since explained it was his client's decision to shut down her Instagram account, and Spears has now hopped on Twitter to explain herself. "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!" She wrote. "I'll be back soon."

Britney Spears' Tweet

Britney Spears addressed her social media break.

  See also...

Meanwhile, a source tells Page Six, "She's happy and in a great place, and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message."

Spears' final post contained photos of an article titled "Infusing education with heart", which she captioned, "I had to repost this so you can see the whole article! Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!"

"You're not alone and no... you're not crazy! People need to hear this before it's too late! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom! Again... team #FreeBritney you guys f**king kick a**! Love you so much and God bless!"

The pop star appears to be at the end of her long conservatorship battle with her father after he announced plans to step down last month (August 2021) and then stunned fans by suggesting the conservatorship had run its course and should end.

A hearing will be held later this month (September 2021).

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Insists 'No Shame' as She Undergoes Procedure to Remove Fat From Cheeks

'Twins' Sequel Sets Tracy Morgan as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lost Sibling

Related Posts
Britney's Fiance Sam Asghari: I Would Get My A** Kicked by My Family If I've Ever Mistreated Women

Britney's Fiance Sam Asghari: I Would Get My A** Kicked by My Family If I've Ever Mistreated Women

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Finding a Lawyer' to Handle Her Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement

Britney Spears' Dad Jamie 'Finding a Lawyer' to Handle Her Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement

Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari 'A**hole' for 'Overdue' Proposal, But It's 'Worth the Wait'

Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari 'A**hole' for 'Overdue' Proposal, But It's 'Worth the Wait'

Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Hilariously Reacts to Fans Urging Them to Sign Prenup

Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Hilariously Reacts to Fans Urging Them to Sign Prenup

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs