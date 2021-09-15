Britney Spears Asks Fans Not to Worry Over Her Social Media Break

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Toxic' hitmaker shuts down her Instagram account two days after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, but assures she will be back soon.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has assured fans she's not stepping away from Instagram for good after shutting down her account on Tuesday, September 14. Fans trying to check out the pop superstar's latest posts were met with a message explaining the site was no longer available.

The switch off came two days after Britney used the account to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday, September 12.

The pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has since explained it was his client's decision to shut down her Instagram account, and Spears has now hopped on Twitter to explain herself. "Don't worry folks... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement!!!!" She wrote. "I'll be back soon."

Britney Spears addressed her social media break.

Meanwhile, a source tells Page Six, "She's happy and in a great place, and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message."

Spears' final post contained photos of an article titled "Infusing education with heart", which she captioned, "I had to repost this so you can see the whole article! Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!"

"You're not alone and no... you're not crazy! People need to hear this before it's too late! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom! Again... team #FreeBritney you guys f**king kick a**! Love you so much and God bless!"

The pop star appears to be at the end of her long conservatorship battle with her father after he announced plans to step down last month (August 2021) and then stunned fans by suggesting the conservatorship had run its course and should end.

A hearing will be held later this month (September 2021).