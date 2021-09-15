Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims

Instagram/CNN Celebrity

The 'Anaconda' rapper is slammed by health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she claimed a friend became impotent after taking Covid jab.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's story about a man who became impotent after getting his COVID jab has been slammed by U.K. leader Boris Johnson and American vaccine czar Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Nicki revealed on Monday (13Sep21) that she had contracted the deadly disease after refusing to get vaccinated.

In a series of tweets, she made a couple of controversial statements, revealing a cousin's friend in Trinidad is now impotent and has "swollen testicles" after being vaccinated.

She added the man was "weeks away from getting married" and now his girlfriend has "called off the wedding."

Nicki wrote, "So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Among those ridiculing her claims were the British Prime Minister, who addressed the unsubstantiated story during his Tuesday (14Sep21) press conference.

"I'm not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be, but I'm familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP (doctor) of (London borough) Bexley, who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them."

"So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani."

The U.K.'s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, told the press members, "There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare. That happens to be one of them."

On Tuesday, top U.S. COVID expert Anthony Fauci also dismissed the rapper's take on Tuesday as misinformation.

When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper if the vaccines lead to impotency in men, Fauci said, "The answer to that is a resounding no. There's no evidence that it happens."

He added, "She should be thinking twice about propagating information that has no (scientific) basis, except as a one-off anecdote. That's not how science works."

Despite her initial anti-vax stance, Nicki admitted on Monday she will likely get her shots so she can tour safely.

She polled her followers on Twitter after asking them which vaccine they thought she should get, with Pfizer - so far, the only version approved by the U.S.'s Federal Drug Administration - coming out on top.