Kristin Chenoweth Treats Broadway Fans to a Surprise at 'Wicked' Re-Opening

The actress, who originated the role of Glinda in the long-running show way back in 2003, steps up to welcome everyone back to the Great White Way after an 18-month pandemic shutdown.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristin Chenoweth had a "Wicked" surprise for fans of her beloved "The Wizard of Oz" musical on Tuesday night, September 14 when she showed up for the re-opening performance on Broadway.

The singer and actress, who originated the role of Glinda in the long-running show way back in 2003, stunned the audience at the Gershwin Theater in New York City when she stepped up to welcome everyone back to the Great White Way after an 18-month pandemic shutdown.

"Hello New York!!!" she said after receiving a standing ovation. "OK, so I have to say it..., there's no place like home!"

She then dashed off to take her longtime boyfriend Josh Bryant to see another returning musical, "The Lion King".

The 53-year-old told People magazine of the couple's big Broadway bounce-back plans, "My boyfriend, he's been to two Broadway shows in his life. He's in a country band. So, I'm going to take him to see 'Lion King', which the first 20 minutes, he's going to have a heart attack [sic]."

And the musical's creator, Julie Taymor, was there to greet them at the Minskoff Theater as she addressed the audience before the show.

"Hamilton" also made its 2021 Broadway debut and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took the stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre to introduce his musical and welcome fans back.

"It took six years the first time [to bring it to stage]," he said. "Glad it wasn't six years to come back. I will never take live theater for granted ever again."

